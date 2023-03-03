Napa County is seeking up to a half-million dollars from the state to pay for a countywide climate action plan that, if the grant application succeeds, could be underway later this year.

The county and its cities each have a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. That means their buildings, vehicles, farms and businesses wouldn’t produce more emissions than are removed from the atmosphere.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

On Feb. 24, the Napa County Climate Action Committee supported seeking the grant. Members also recommitted to the idea that a regional approach to carbon-cutting is better than a piecemeal approach of each jurisdiction doing its own plan.

“The 2030 net zero is where my sight is at, what I am targeting,” said Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio, who chairs the Climate Action Committee. “We know that not meeting that is not a good consequence, especially for the next generation.”

A previous study done for the Climate Action Committee estimated 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents are produced annually in the county and its five cities and town.

Erasing those emissions is the challenge. A regional climate action plan would spell out the steps, be it drastically reducing natural gas use or adding electric vehicle charging stations or sequestering carbon dioxide or something else.

American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph said the goal of net zero by 2030 is ambitious. He wants to see what must be done to achieve it, as well options, such as achieving the state’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

“That way, as a body, we can say, are we ready to make those kind of hard choices or what?” he said.

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza agreed.

“I really want to know those hard choices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking to meet the 2030 goal.

“We can’t really spend all our time just planning. We have to actually take some important actions,” county Supervisor Joelle Gallagher said.

She wants to come up with programs and activities while a regional climate action plan is being created. What’s needed is some successes, some things to celebrate to provide motivation, she said.

Napa County, the city of Napa and Napa County Resource Conservation District are seeking the grant for the climate action plan. The Integrated Climate Adaption and Resiliency Program within the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research is making $25 million available statewide.

“This is one really important step, to be working together,” St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said. “We know what’s been missing is the money. This is a way to get money.”

A successful grant application could also make money available locally for community outreach and collaboration.

“To be successful with this, we need to have the community on board, we really do, and engaged in the process,” American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The grant could also pay for looking at how Napa County can adapt to climate change. Local leaders see this is important, even if the county and its cities — and the state, nation and world — succeed in drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Like it or not, it’s not like a light switch,” Joseph said. “We’re not going to achieve net zero in 2030 and everything becomes rosy.”

Photos: Napa's hometown garden center, Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's first store, Napa. Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's Garden Center celebrates 70 years in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa. Van Winden's celebrates 70 years of business in Napa Van Winden's celebrates 70 years in Napa