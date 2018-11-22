Napa County’s legislative wish list for 2019 will likely include a possible way to eke out more land for affordable housing without blowing a hole in the agricultural preserve: use state land.
Specifically, the county’s proposed state legislative platform mentions Napa State Hospital and the Veterans Home of California at Yountville. These sprawling state holdings are near cities and have vacant land.
“Commence discussions with the state to establish possible agreement on the development of state-owned land to develop housing at prices affordable to Napa County’s workforce,” the proposed platform says.
But don’t necessarily expect instant results. Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said the county has broached the possibility with the state, but hasn’t gotten far because the state is doing strategic plans that involve both sites.
“We put this in the legislative platform because it is our wish list and where we’d like to see things happen,” Rattigan said. “Housing is a priority for the county and also a priority for the state.”
Still, there’s reason to believe the county is doing more than dreaming. The Little Hoover Commission released a September 2017 report called "Transforming the Yountville Veterans Home Campus.”
“This spacious property offers nearly unbounded opportunities for affordable housing for the people who work in the veterans home and playground and park space for their families,” the report said.
Also, the county in 2003 helped with the development of Skyline Apartments along Imola Avenue on state land near Napa State Hospital. The county and state reached agreement on a 60-year lease for the land.
Whether possible future projects might involve the state selling land for housing, leasing land for housing or building housing for Napa State Hospital and Veterans Home employees has yet to be fleshed out.
But the county has limits to what it hopes the state will do on the housing front. One version of the proposed platform opposed having housing build on state land leased by the county for Skyline Wilderness Park. The 850-acre park next to Napa State Hospital has 25 miles of trails.
Supervisor Diane Dillon wanted this line changed, even though she doesn’t want homes built at Skyline Park. Otherwise, California might think the county approves of building housing on any state land not singled out for protection, such as Las Posadas State Forest near Angwin, she said.
“That’s the danger of calling one place out,” Dillon said.
The platform instead could simply rule out building housing on state-owned land designated for parks, agriculture or open space, she added.
Napa County, like much of California, faces a housing crunch. The median price for a home in recent months has topped $650,000. A report received by the county said that average 2017 apartment rents were $1,000 for a studio, $1,713 for one bedroom and $2,085 for two bedrooms.
Each year, the county puts together priorities for its state and federal lobbyists. A legislative subcommittee of Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Dillon on Nov. 16 made recommendations, with the full Board of Supervisors to weigh in this December.
Gregory called the state and federal priority lists “our playbook” for possible legislation affecting the county.
Besides housing, the platforms include such priorities as seeking disaster damage reimbursements and glassy-winged sharpshooter pest control funding and opposing any push that might arise to establish a tribal-owned casino in Napa Valley.