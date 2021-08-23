Napa County seeks applicants for Board of Education vacancy

The Napa County Office of Education is seeking applications from persons interested in being appointed to a vacancy on the Napa County Board of Education. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Board Trustee Jim Haslip, whose unexpired term will end Nov. 27, 2024.

Interested persons who live within the boundaries of Trustee Area 6 and who are registered voters are encouraged to apply for the vacancy. The deadline for applications is Sept. 17.

Trustee Area 6 includes a portion of the northern city of Napa, unincorporated lands west and east of Highway 29, the Town of Yountville and the city of St. Helena. Boundaries for Area 6 can be verified at the Napa County Elections Department at (707) 253-4321.

For additional information on the position and the Napa County Board of Education call (707) 253-6810.