Napa County seeks middle ground in Whitehall winery/neighbor dispute

Other neighbors have expressed concern about noise and lighting they believe will come with the later events. The commission decided to try to split the difference in the dispute.

The commission ruled Whitehall Lane Winery can have four outdoor events a month until 8 p.m. and three outdoor events a month until 6 p.m., at which point the events must break up or move indoors. Neighbors within 1,000 feet must get 14 days’ notice of late events.

The commission also allowed Whitehall Lane Winery to demolish a barn, build a new barn for hospitality and storage and renovate a garden.

But a question came up that that commissioners couldn’t resolve. Williams said Whitehall Lane Winery has bit-by-bit increased activities over the years, with the small requests adding up to something larger.

“Intended or not, this is how you do it,” Williams said. “Each time you modify, you ask for a little bit more. Then you wait a few years and ask for a little bit more.”

Commissioner Anne Cottrell also expressed concern about what Williams called “creeping intensification,” but saw no easy answers. Businesses grow in incremental levels and she doesn’t want to undermine the ability for applicants to come in, she said.