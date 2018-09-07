Napa County is seeking stories and nominations for the inaugural “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” recognition program where the Board of Supervisors will recognize good deeds and the kind, caring acts of community members.
“During the 2014 earthquake, the 2015 Valley Fire, the 2017 Wildfire Complex and most recently, the Steele Fire, our community has come together in an altruistic fashion, demonstrating unyielding compassion, cooperation, and generosity. We believe that in Napa this happens every day, and we want to recognize the kind and caring acts of neighbors,” said Minh Tran, county executive officer.
As part of the program, the public is invited to nominate a neighbor and share information about the deed. A panel consisting of local media and community members will review the submissions.
On Tuesday, Oct. 9, the Board of Supervisors will mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 wildfires by recognizing the efforts of neighbors helping neighbors in the last year. Nominations are due by Friday, Sept. 21, and can be emailed to ceo@countyofnapa.org.