Napa County is looking for a person to sit on the Napa County Planning Commission to fill a term that expires at the end of 2020.
No specialized experience is needed, but applicants must be Napa County residents. The commission member will represent the 5th supervisorial district, but need not live in that district.
The supervisor for that district, Belia Ramos, will nominate a candidate once applications are reviewed, but the nomination must be approved by a vote of the Board of Supervisors.
Application forms are available at the County Executive Office, 1195 Third Street, Suite 310, Napa or by calling (707) 253-4421. You may apply online at countyofnapa.org/1420/Committees-Commissions. Click on “Application Form” under the heading “Apply.”