Napa County seems unlikely choice for Highway 37 reroute

Relocating Highway 37 through Napa County’s Carneros wine country to avoid sea-level rise never looked like an appealing option and recent data makes it appear even less so.

Regional transportation leaders say Highway 37 faces two big problems. One is sea level rise from San Pablo Bay they say could someday put parts of the road underwater. The other is congestion.

One proposed solution is to elevate and widen the highway along its present route from Vallejo to Novato through Solano, Sonoma, and Marin counties. Another is to move the highway away from marshland to higher ground.

Data presented at the Oct. 7 State Route 37 Policy Committee meeting showed a possible Napa/Carneros route has drawbacks.

The committee was exploring places to relocate the western Highway 37 segment in Marin/Sonoma counties. But that involved considering the highway route as a whole.

Consulting firm T.Y. Lin International Group looked at the top 10 Highway 37 commutes from origin to destination. A northern route that included the Napa County Carneros area would increase vehicle miles traveled by 12%.

In addition, a northern route could increase congestion on Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon, on Highway 29 through American Canyon and on other regional roadways as traffic patterns changed. Congestion can lead to more greenhouse gas emissions, the firm found.

With that, talk at the Highway 37 committee meeting quickly moved to other options to handle this 40,000 vehicle-a-day firehose of regional traffic.

“I think we needed to demonstrate that all alternatives are considered,” Napa County Supervisor and Metropolitan Transportation Commission Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said on Tuesday.

But he said he doesn’t consider a northern route that includes Napa County as really being feasible.

The Napa County route idea has been around for several years, apparently to keep all options on the table. Even in 2018, the idea received a cold reception from the State Route 37 Policy Committee.

Whether the option will be mentioned in upcoming Highway 37 environmental studies remains to be seen. Such studies must have alternatives to the preferred project.

An ultimate Highway 37 fix won’t come cheaply, be it raising and widening the highway along the existing route or building a bridge over San Pablo Bay. Jodi Ketelsen of T.Y. Lin said the price will be billions of dollars.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, in 2020 introduced legislation to create a toll on Highway 37 from Mare Island to Sears Point to help pay the cost. Dodd recently said he withdrew the bill because he didn’t want to add a fee amid the pandemic.

A new idea is to give the Metropolitan Transportation Commission the authority to enact a toll, if the commission deems the move necessary for the Highway 37 improvements.

“If we don’t have to toll it to get it done, that would be my preference,” Dodd said.

The possibility of a toll came up at the April 15 Highway 37 town hall meeting hosted by state Sen. Mike McGuire and Dodd. Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller was tasked with explaining why a toll might be needed.

“The federal and state governments fund projects when the locals are committed to it,” Miller said. “A toll would show we’re committed to making this corridor and keeping this corridor. Without that, we risk the chance of the corridor actually going underwater.”

Meanwhile, Caltrans has unveiled a number of planned, short-term improvements to help ease congestion and flooding on the present version of Highway 37.

One is to improve the signalized intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 121 at Sears Point, which is a notorious bottleneck. The agency has a tentative schedule to begin construction in 2024 and finish in 2026.

Caltrans could create a “continuous tee intersection” that keeps eastbound Highway 37 traffic flowing through the intersection without a light, though other directions would still be signalized. Another possibility is to build a roundabout.

Transportation leaders are also looking for a short-term fix to congestion along the 10-mile segment from Mare Island to Sears Point. The proposal is to add a high occupancy vehicle lane to encourage carpooling and mass transit.

Kevin Chen of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission told the Highway 37 committee on Oct. 7 that a draft environmental report should soon be released.

One idea that has repeatedly come up is putting passenger trains on the existing rail line that goes from Novato in Marin County through southern Napa County near American Canyon to Suisun City in Solano County. That could provide a mass transit alternative to Highway 37.

American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia brought up the topic at the Nov. 17 Napa Valley Transportation Authority meeting. He hadn't heard anything to indicate passenger rail service is coming in the short-term.

“Certainly at some point in the future it might be a viable option, but it doesn’t seem to be so at this time,” Garcia said.

“I do think it’s an incredible asset, but it’s just finding the regional resources,” Pedroza said.

