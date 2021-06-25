Napa County sees 83rd COVID-19 death

Napa County recorded its 83rd COVID-related death this week, even as new cases numbers fell for the week.

The death was a female over age 65, the county reported. The average age for local COVID-19-related deaths is 75.7 years old. Fifty-five percent are male and 45% female.

Napa County for the week from June 18 to June 24 reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, a 44% decrease from the previous week. The average age increased from 31 to 35.

Twenty-seven percent of the new cases were residents under age 18, followed by 23% in their thirties, the county reported. Sixty-eight percent were females.

Another 3,347 doses of vaccines were administered. The county reported 69% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 76% have received at least one dose.

The past week-and-a-half saw the full reopening of the California and Napa County economies. Many people in various stores continued to wear masks, though not all stores required masks for those vaccinated.

The county Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday for the first time in a year saw most supervisors and attendees not wearing masks. People's expressions could once again be seen.