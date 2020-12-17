Napa County sees 88 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County’s continues to have to have high daily COVID-19 case loads, even as the county and Bay Area fall under a stricter state stay-at-home order.

The county on Thursday reported 88 new cases, more than weekly totals in early October. The total reported for this week-to-date was 530 new cases, with one day of reporting remaining.

Currently 26 Napa County residents are in the hospital. Since March, 24 have died.

All of this happened with a new state stay-at-home order to kick in for at least three weeks as of Friday morning, Dec. 18. That will mean more restrictions, such as take-out and delivery only at restaurants, the closing of hair salons and more limits on how many people can be in stores.

The state has created five regions and monitors ICU capacity in each. The tighter stay-at-home order begins after a region has less than 15% capacity remaining and when imposed isn't lifted for at least three weeks.

The Bay Area region dipped below the threshold on Wednesday and as of Thursday had 13.1% ICU capacity. Among the other regions, Greater Sacramento had 11.3%, San Joaquin Valley .7% and Southern California 0%. Only Northern California had escaped the latest shutdown with 25.8% capacity.