Napa County sees a modicum of progress in reversing COVID-19 closures

"That's a new revelation," Gregory said.

Schools for in-person learning can still open 14 days after a county is removed from the list. Elementary schools can apply to Relucio for an exemption to open before then. Relucio has yet to grant an exemption.

Meanwhile, California has closed indoor operations of restaurants, movie theaters, tasting rooms and bars in all counties, whether they are on the monitoring list or not.

The situation gets murkier. Relucio said the state has a work group with health officers to look at new, tiered metrics for the monitoring list.

"I don't know the details," she said. "I think more is probably to be determined in the next week or so.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said this move gives him hope. He wants smaller counties to be represented on the working group.

"I think it's going to be critical for us," he said.

For now, though, restaurant dining, hair cuts and fitness center activities must be outdoors. Pedroza said he's thinking about fall and winter, when outdoor activities are not going to be as attractive.