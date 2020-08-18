Napa County sees a modicum of progress in reversing COVID-19 closures

Napa County is seeing at least some progress in a key COVID-19 indicator that has the county placed on the state’s business-and-school-closing monitoring list.
The county on Tuesday reported having 177.6 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, compared to 214.3 a week ago. It needs to cut this number to less than 100 to escape state-imposed restrictions.
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, saw enough good news in the latest round of data to express "cautious optimism" the county is on the right track.
The state’s monitoring list has 41 of the state’s 58 counties. But it’s not impossible to get off the list. Santa Cruz County announced Monday it has done just that, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying San Diego County will be next.
San Diego County on its website reports a rate of 89.8 cases per 100,000 people.
"With two counties coming off the list, that gives hope," Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
Napa County on July 13 lost indoor operations of barber shops, fitness centers, hair salons, worship services and non-essential offices. Some of these activities have moved outdoors. County officials had previously said being removed from the state list would allow these activities to reopen indoors.
But that's no longer automatic. Relucio told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that counties are at the mercy of a state health officer order being rescinded or altered.
"That's a new revelation," Gregory said.
Schools for in-person learning can still open 14 days after a county is removed from the list. Elementary schools can apply to Relucio for an exemption to open before then. Relucio has yet to grant an exemption.
Meanwhile, California has closed indoor operations of restaurants, movie theaters, tasting rooms and bars in all counties, whether they are on the monitoring list or not.
The situation gets murkier. Relucio said the state has a work group with health officers to look at new, tiered metrics for the monitoring list.
"I don't know the details," she said. "I think more is probably to be determined in the next week or so.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said this move gives him hope. He wants smaller counties to be represented on the working group.
"I think it's going to be critical for us," he said.
For now, though, restaurant dining, hair cuts and fitness center activities must be outdoors. Pedroza said he's thinking about fall and winter, when outdoor activities are not going to be as attractive.
"I don't want to have this discussion in October or November, because then we will be reacting to it ... businesses and their employees need to start making plans for that," he said.
Relucio said that looming situation is part of what's driving the proposed metric changes, to make them more risk-based. Some counties want to open these businesses earlier, others want to take a more measured approach.
"I think what we've learned is a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work," Pedroza said.
Gregory said the state has talked about pulling its support for Napa County's mass coronavirus testing site at the Napa Valley Expo at the beginning of September. The county would face a fairly large cost to take over this testing.
Relucio replied that she's heard the state will extend testing site support until the end of September. It is going to issue a new request for proposals for testing sites and has been asking local jurisdictions how testing could be done better.
The county also tracks its seven-day rate for positive cases, with the lower the rate the better. The positivity rate reported Tuesday is 2.5%, down from a peak of 5.4% during late July. The 14-day positivity rate for California is 6.5%.
Napa County last week reported its COVID-19 case rate at 176.1 per 100,000 residents, but also warned that state test reporting difficulties could have led to under-reporting. The update for last week raised the figure to 214.3.
That update led to the case rate falling from 214.3 per 100,000 residents last week to 177.6 this week.
Watch now: How to cope with pandemic emotional distress
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.