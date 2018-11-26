Napa County hopes to take advantage of recently passed Proposition 68 to buy the 850 acres of hilly, oak-sprinkled land it leases from the state for Skyline Wilderness Park.
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, plans to introduce legislation that would authorize the state Department of General Services to negotiate with the county on a sale price. Whether the two parties could reach a deal is another matter.
Simply to have an opportunity to negotiate with the state for the land, the county needs a bill to pass the Legislature and win the signature of governor-to-be Gavin Newsom.
“There’s always a possibility that something happens that’s out of our control,” Dodd said on Monday. “But as I sit here today, given the past history and what’s going on, I would expect it to pass.”
The bill will probably be introduced in the Legislature at the end of the year, Dodd said. Then it would proceed through the various legislative steps during 2019 and, if successful, would become law on Jan. 1, 2020.
Skyline Wilderness Park is along Imola Avenue southeast of the city of Napa. It has 25 miles of trails that lead to hills with views of the Bay Area and the Napa Valley. One popular hike leads to tiny Lake Marie.
Napa County leases the land from California for $100 annually. The 50-year agreement that began in 1980 expires in February 2030, and the county has long sought to buy the land. Park advocates have voiced concerns that the state’s long-term plans there may not include a park.
The county sees an opportunity over the next few years. Proposition 68, the $4 billion bond measure passed by voters last June, will make competitive grants available for parks. That’s a potential funding source for Skyline purchase money.
Skyline could be owned by either Napa County or by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, the county’s proposed 2019 state legislative platform says. The county as a condition of the purchase would ensure that the land is used as a park in perpetuity.
Napa County has tried to buy the Skyline land before. Legislation passed in 2010 authorized negotiations between the state and county over Skyline.
The county had an appraisal done to arrive at a sale price, but state General Services wanted to submit its own appraisal. It never did so and the legislation expired in January 2015, county Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury told the Napa Valley Register in 2016.
State Sen. Lois Wolk, D-Davis, introduced legislation co-sponsored by then Assemblyman Dodd in 2016 authorizing the resumption of negotiations. But the bill died and Wolk left office that year.
The state Department of Hospitals is creating a master plan for its five hospital campuses. Given Skyline is adjacent to Napa State Hospital, the state in 2016 didn’t want to sell the park land before knowing if the hospital would expand.
Whether a similar dynamic will play out this time remains to be seen.
“That’s really going to be the challenge for us in the next few years,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said during the Nov. 16 county legislative subcommittee meeting.
Napa County’s position is the Skyline land has never really been a part of Napa State Hospital, Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said.
Dodd said he doesn’t know of any pending state plans to use the Skyline land for Napa State Hospital. Selling the land to the county would support the state’s policy of encouraging parks and open space in communities, he said.
Skyline Wilderness Park is run on behalf of the county by the nonprofit Skyline Park Citizens Association.