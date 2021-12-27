Napa County sees another COVID-19 case leap

Napa County reported a 72% increase in COVID-19 cases last week.

The county for Dec. 17-23 reported 220 new cases of COVID-19. That is the highest one-week total since 247 for Sept. 10-16. The highest weekly total during the summer Delta surge was 324 for Aug. 13-19.

New cases have been on the rise in Napa County since the beginning of December. It was unclear Monday how much of this is because of the new Omicron variant and how much is because of the Delta variant.

People ages 20-39 accounted for the highest proportion of new cases at 46%, the county reported. As of Dec. 21, 71.8% of the county’s residents were fully vaccinated and 39% of eligible residents had a booster.

The county usually announces the weekend total of new cases and current, local COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. However, because of the holidays, that didn’t happen this week. The next update is to come on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

