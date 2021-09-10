Napa County sees COVID-19 case drop

Napa County saw new COVID-19 cases drop by 36% for Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, though there might be a catch.

The drop came during a period that included the Labor Day holiday. Whether the county can maintain the lower numbers during a regular week remains to be seen.

Napa County reported 194 new cases for the week. The average age increased from 38 to 41. Those under 18 accounted for the highest proportion of new cases at 24%, followed by those in their 50s at 16%.

All of this comes amid the summer surge linked to the Delta variant. Napa County in mid-June before the surge began, had a week with 22 new cases.,

Twenty-five people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday. That compares to 23 a week ago. Twenty-nine percent of intensive care unit beds were open, compared to 5% a week ago, the county reported.

Among those hospitalized with COVID-19, 76% had a known comorbidity, the county reported. The most common comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Seventy-seven percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated and 82% have received at least one dose, the county reported.

