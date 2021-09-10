 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County sees COVID-19 case drop

Napa County sees COVID-19 case drop

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine
BiancoBlue, Dreamstime.com

Napa County saw new COVID-19 cases drop by 36% for Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, though there might be a catch.

The drop came during a period that included the Labor Day holiday. Whether the county can maintain the lower numbers during a regular week remains to be seen.

Napa County reported 194 new cases for the week. The average age increased from 38 to 41. Those under 18 accounted for the highest proportion of new cases at 24%, followed by those in their 50s at 16%.

All of this comes amid the summer surge linked to the Delta variant. Napa County in mid-June before the surge began, had a week with 22 new cases.,

Twenty-five people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday. That compares to 23 a week ago. Twenty-nine percent of intensive care unit beds were open, compared to 5% a week ago, the county reported.

Among those hospitalized with COVID-19, 76% had a known comorbidity, the county reported. The most common comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Seventy-seven percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated and 82% have received at least one dose, the county reported.

Organizers hope to open a new charter middle school in Napa: Mayacamas Charter Middle School. It could occupy the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School property in downtown Napa.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News