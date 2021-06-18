 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County sees COVID-19 case uptick
alert

Napa County sees COVID-19 case uptick

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

Napa County reported an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, though the numbers are still far below those earlier this year.

The county had 39 new cases from June 11 to June 17, an 86% increase from the previous week. The number is on par with the county’s case rate in mid-May. The average age decreased from 35 years old to 31 years old.

Since the full reopening of the state and county happened only on Tuesday, any case increase related to that move would be seen later.

Napa County as of Friday had seen 193,891 vaccinations administered, up 3,144 doses from the previous week.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public officer, reported on Tuesday that 75% of eligible Napa County residents are at least partially vaccinated. Sixty-eight percent are fully vaccinated.

Among age groups, 92% of residents age 60 and over are fully vaccinated, 77% of those age 50 to 59, 69% of those age 40 to 49, 62% of those age 30 to 39, 54% of those age 20 to 29, 51% of those age 16 to 19 and 25% of those age 12 to 15, the county reported.

Check out highlights from graduations held at Napa Valley College and Justin-Siena, New Technology, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa and Vintage high schools.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News