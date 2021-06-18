Napa County sees COVID-19 case uptick

Napa County reported an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, though the numbers are still far below those earlier this year.

The county had 39 new cases from June 11 to June 17, an 86% increase from the previous week. The number is on par with the county’s case rate in mid-May. The average age decreased from 35 years old to 31 years old.

Since the full reopening of the state and county happened only on Tuesday, any case increase related to that move would be seen later.

Napa County as of Friday had seen 193,891 vaccinations administered, up 3,144 doses from the previous week.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public officer, reported on Tuesday that 75% of eligible Napa County residents are at least partially vaccinated. Sixty-eight percent are fully vaccinated.

Among age groups, 92% of residents age 60 and over are fully vaccinated, 77% of those age 50 to 59, 69% of those age 40 to 49, 62% of those age 30 to 39, 54% of those age 20 to 29, 51% of those age 16 to 19 and 25% of those age 12 to 15, the county reported.

