Napa County sees first Omicron case, urges boosters

Napa County reported its first known case of the new Omicron variant on Friday afternoon, even as county officials urged those eligible to get boosters.

The Omicron case involves a male in his 20s from American Canyon. He is symptomatic and not hospitalized, county officials said.

Many more local Omicron cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, a Napa County press release said. The county said boosters can help protect against the variant, which is known to spread rapidly.

Europe has seen exponential growth in COVID-19 cases. Highly vaccinated countries such as Denmark and Norway that mirror the Bay Area's high vaccination rates are predicting Omicron will become the dominant variant there in a matter of days, the press release said.

Several other Bay Area counties have reported Omicron cases.

Marin County also reported its first known Omicron case on Friday. In addition, Marin County officials said COVID-19 wastewater surveillance samples detected low levels of Omicron in several collection sites across the county.

Some data reported in the media have suggested Omicron might cause milder cases than other COVID-19 strains. But nothing seems certain yet.

"More data are needed to know if Omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

But, the agency says, current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, has a message for residents.

“Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, two shots are no longer enough,” Relucio said in a press release. “We know protection against infection from the vaccines declines over time, so booster doses are critical for everyone who was vaccinated at least six months ago.”

Seventy-one percent of Napa County residents are fully vaccinated. But that no longer tells the entire story.

Only 39% of eligible Napa County residents have received a booster, the county reported. People are eligible if they are at least 16 years old and:

Six months have passed since the second dose of Moderna for those 18 years old and older.

Six months have passed since the second dose of Pfizer for those 16 years old and older.

Two months have passed since the Johnson & Johnson dose for those 18 years old and older.

Napa County reported 128 new non-Omicron COVID-19 cases for Dec. 10-16, compared to 124 new cases the previous week. The county has seen a rise of new cases in the wake of Thanksgiving, from 77 for Nov. 19-25. The Delta variant has been dominant.

Those ages 20 to 39 saw the highest proportion of new cases at 40.7%. That was followed by those 60 and older at 21%.

The latest daily count was 22 new cases reported Friday.

Eleven people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from six a week ago. Local intensive care units had 28% of their beds available.

