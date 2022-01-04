Napa County sees more COVID-19 cases and hospitalization increases

Napa County on Tuesday reported another 160 new COVID-19 cases as it deals with another surge.

That comes on the heels of a Monday report of 259 cases for the New Year’s holiday weekend. Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, has attributed the rise to holiday gatherings and travel, more indoor activities and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday rose to 16, compared to 12 on Monday and nine last Thursday. The peak for local pandemic-related hospitalizations came with 26 on Jan 3, 2021.

The county on Tuesday reported 5% of local intensive care unit beds are available.

Other counties and California and the nation as a whole are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain focused on strongly encouraging Napa County residents to get vaccinated or boosted, continue to mask indoors using a surgical or N95 mask, understand COVID-19 treatment options, and to get tested for COVID-19,” Relucio said in an email.

