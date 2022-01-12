Napa County sees post-holiday COVID-19 testing demand surge

As coronavirus cases have zoomed upward in Napa County in recent weeks, so has the demand for diagnostic tests.

Growing numbers of people seeking testing for COVID-19 — often before or after holiday travel — have faced long lines, scanty drugstore supplies of test kits, and sometimes testing staffs that have been inundated with work or shrunken by illness. The long waits have become the most visible outward sign of the newest wave of COVID-19 spread driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

The sharp turnabout from the relatively calm conditions of just two months ago are captured in the jump in demand for testing agencies like OptumServe, which partners with Napa County to test visitors at the county Health and Human Services based in south Napa.

Daily tests provided by OptumServe in November, when the U.S. had emerged from a summertime surge fueled by COVID-19’s Delta variant, never exceeded 65 and dipped as low as 27 on Nov. 6, according to county figures. But the company’s daily test count reached 115 by Dec. 22 and has remained in triple digits ever since, peaking with 281 tests provided Jan. 5.

OptumServe’s test count nearly doubled from 876 in November to 1,629 in December, and totaled 993 last week alone. The company currently offers tests from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The head of a Napa-based medical testing firm witnessed an equally dramatic jump in business.

“We were processing about 1,500 tests a week this fall, when it seemed we were on the other side of the pandemic,” said Dr. Eric Grigsby, the founding chief executive of Neurovations, whose N3 Laboratories division performs COVID-19 testing in the city for schools, sports teams, and businesses. “Last Monday (Jan. 3), we did 2,000 tests in one day, and now we’re averaging 5,000 or 6,000 tests a week.”

The jump in testing demand caused Neurovations’ processing times to slip to three days late last week as the company staff — temporarily reduced by two due to COVID-19 illnesses — worked longer hours, although Grigsby said results are again being returned in one to two days.

“Honestly, we had people working all day and all night,” he said of the workload. “We knew how important it was to get people back to work and back to school. It’s hard to make decisions when you have to wait so long (for results).”

As Omicron became the spark for a new surge of COVID-19 infections from late November onward, Napa County asked OptumServe to double its local testing capacity to cope with holiday-season travel and gatherings, which the company did in the first week of January, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. But with testing demand continuing to run high, OptumServe is now working toward providing tests seven days a week, including six days in Napa and one in Calistoga, she said in an email Tuesday.

Starting this week, the county also is receiving additional staffing from the California National Guard to further boost capacity at OptumServe testing centers, according to Greenbaum.

“We cannot speak for the challenges private testing vendors are experiencing, but at the OptumServe sites that the county supports, we are seeing both a surge of demand and some unanticipated staffing challenges, due to staff who are out sick,” she said.

Growing demand reached extremes on New Year’s weekend at other hubs like a privately operated drive-through testing station at Napa Premium Outlets, where a Napa Valley Register reporter observed dozens of cars in a queue that backed up from Freeway Drive onto First Street and left many people waiting several hours into the evening. (By Tuesday afternoon, more than a week later, the same station, operated by COVID Clinic, was populated by just four visitors standing in line.)

Greenbaum, the county spokesperson, also confirmed receiving reports from staff and residents of the same shortages and rapid sellouts of home COVID-19 testing kits that have plagued numerous U.S. communities since December. “This challenge is being reported in communities across the country, and Napa County is not exempt,” she said.

Public school systems across Napa County offered free at-home testing kits last week, ahead of the reopening of campuses Monday after a three-week holiday recess. Some 19,000 kits provided by California and distributed through the Napa County Office of Education were distributed to students in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga.

Beginning Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans, under a change the Biden administration announced Monday.

Customers will be able to either purchase home testing kits free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

If a bright spot exists for health officials in the Napa Valley elsewhere, it may lie a few weeks down the road, when researchers say Omicron may start exhausting its supply of would-be targets. The trend of virus transmission observed in South Africa, Great Britain, and the New York City area indicates the Omicron surge may begin abating in about four weeks’ time, according to Dr. Karen Relucio, the Napa public health officer.

“We’re hoping for a tall, thin spike of cases,” she said in an email Tuesday.

Scientists are seeing signals that the Omicron wave ready may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. The reason: The variant has proved so rapidly contagious that it may be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa in late November.

“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The university’s own highly influential model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will crest at 1.2 million by Jan. 19 and will then fall sharply “simply because everybody who could be infected will be infected,” according to Mokdad.

In fact, he said, by the university's complex calculations, the true number of new daily infections in the U.S. — an estimate that includes people who were never tested — has already peaked, hitting 6 million on Jan. 6.

At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass.

For the moment, COVID-19 cases in Napa County are continuing to mount at levels exceeding the peaks seen during a viral surge in early 2021, as vaccines were just beginning to enter the U.S. The county Health and Human Services agency reported a one-week increase of 880 cases for the week ending Jan. 6, along with 221 new positive tests Wednesday.

Napa County is currently reporting 59.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, and 15.6% of COVID-19 tests returned positive results during that time, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

