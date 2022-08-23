Napa County sees renewed focus on fish barrier removals

Marshall Wallace wants a concrete crossing over Pickle Canyon Creek removed, given this feature on his family's Mount Veeder land blocks rare steelhead trout from reaching spawning habitats upstream.

The vehicle crossing was there when his family bought the property in 1988. His father later built a vehicle bridge over the creek, and the old crossing is no longer needed or used.

Wallace described the crossing as "a big lump of concrete" in the creek and said, "I'd like to see it gone."

He's seen trout in the creek.

“Just about every summer, there will be pools of water and there will be juveniles there," Wallace said.

He’s even seen fish upstream of the barrier, which they can apparently pass under ideal conditions. But most are downstream of the barrier, which is several feet high.

“I’m a fish lover,” Wallace said. “I’m a wildlife lover, period. To live up here next to the creek, you’ve got to live with it. I’d love to see grizzly bears and salmon in there. That’s the way it was. ”

A push has begun to remove or remediate fish barriers in Napa County. The Napa County Resource Conservation District and Water Audit California have come up with a list of 51 barriers that, if removed, would open up more than 250 miles of spawning habitat.

The time is right to seek grants for these projects, the Resource Conservation District's executive director Lucas Patzek said.

“This seems to be an unprecedented time for the amount of funding available on the federal and state levels for habitat work,” he said.

For starters, the groups have prioritized six barriers for remediation, including the one on Pickle Canyon Creek. There are three on Murphy Creek, one on York Creek and one on Soda Creek.

“That’s the first tranche of projects we want to do,” Patzek said. “We have willing landowners. It’s almost like a proof of concept.”

The Resource Conservation District and Water Audit California recently brought academics and regulators on a tour of the sites. One goal is to find a way to obtain fish barrier removal permits from state and federal regulators in a cheaper, faster way.

“This is a test of the process,” said Rich Marovich of Water Audit California. “The agencies all want this work to be done, but I think sometimes they don’t see how they stand in their own way.”

Remediation options range from removing barriers to creating deep pools so fish can jump over a barrier.

“It’s not always like literally removing concrete,” Patzek said. “Sometimes it’s cheaper not to and more effective.”

Over two decades, 32 partial fish barriers and two full barriers have been remediated to some degree in Napa County, according to the Resource Conservation District and Water Audit California.

St. Helena spent more than $3 million removing Upper York Creek Dam in 2020. The illegal dam was costing it $25,500 in fines annually to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That project was larger than the six being looked at now. It involved opening a 20-foot notch in the dam and hauling away thousands of cubic yards of dam material and sediment.

On a smaller scale, a fish-blocking concrete apron was removed from a Napa River bridge at Zinfandel Lane in 2011 at a cost of $1 million. An irrigation dam on Dry Creek at Hall Winery River Ranch was removed in 2007 for about $300,000.

Napa County is planning a $1.6 million culvert replacement on Campbell Creek in the Mount Veeder area that, among other things, will help fish reproduce.

Steelhead trout spend much of their lives in the ocean and return to freshwater to spawn. The county’s Watershed Information & Conservation Council says the Napa River watershed may have historically supported runs of 6,000 to 8,000 steelhead.

A 2016 report by NOAA Fisheries set the goal of having 4,700 steelhead trout in local waterways. The agency noted there are no estimates how many trout are present today, but by all accounts it is far less than that.

Removing fish barriers won’t necessarily be enough by itself to meet such steelhead population goals.

“There is no one fix for the fish at this point, that’s how I see it,” said Martin Perales of the Resource Conservation District. “Even if we got rid of the barriers, there are still a lot of challenges the fish face.”

NOAA Fisheries in its report listed dozens of steps to help steelhead. They range from minimizing groundwater pumping in alluvial fan reaches to reducing turbidity, the cloudiness of water.

Fish barrier removal is on the NOAA list. Perales said this is a step that can be taken right now.

The Resource Conservation District and Water Audit California are going to seek grants to give it a try.