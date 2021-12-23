 Skip to main content
Napa County sees return to September COVID-19 case levels

Vaccine

A vaccination clinic at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School will serve anyone 12 years and older on May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary. 

 Terovesalainen, Dreamstime.com

Napa County on Thursday reported another 47 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent uptick.

The county reported 53 new cases on Wednesday, 40 new cases Tuesday and 63 over the weekend. That's a total of 203 so far this week, with one reporting day remaining.

The last time the county had more than 200 cases in a week was during the Delta surge in early September, when the number hit 247 for Sept. 10-16. For the Nov. 26-Dec. 2 reporting period, the number had fallen all the way to 72.

It’s unclear this time how many new cases are caused by the Delta variant and how many by the new Omicron variant.

As of Thursday, 13 people were in local hospitals with COVID-19. Nine percent of intensive care unit beds were available, the county reported.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

