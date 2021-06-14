 Skip to main content
Napa County selects Crestwood Behavioral Health for crisis stabilization services

Napa County selects Crestwood Behavioral Health for crisis stabilization services

Crestwood Behavioral Health, "California’s largest private provider of inpatient mental health services," has been selected to manage the operations of Napa County Crisis Stabilization Services (CSS), the company announced. 

The CSS is certified to serve up to eight clients of all ages who are experiencing a mental health crisis. This program provides a safe and warm place to receive comprehensive mental health services and support for up to 23 hours during a client stay.

Clients are then referred to specific mental health services and providers that best meets their individual needs.

The program is located in the Napa County Health and Human Services complex at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building B, in Napa.

This is Crestwood’s second CSS partnership. The company said that Shalon Dean, a 31-year veteran of the company who administers the Solano County CSS program in Fairfield, will take on additional responsibilities for the Napa County CSS. Rhonda VanCleve, who has been with Crestwood for 12 years, will serve as director of operations.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

