Napa County sells Old Sonoma Road site and hopes deal holds

Perhaps the second time will be the charm for Napa County's effort to sell its old Health and Human Services campus to a housing developer.
Napa County has declared its 8.6-acre Old Sonoma Road property “Sold!” for $7.5 million and a pledge that at least 15% of housing built there be affordable to low-income residents.
The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted in favor of this latest attempt to sell the former Health and Human Services Agency campus in the city of Napa. It authorized executing a purchase agreement with the sole bidder, SN Management Corp.
That doesn’t necessarily end the matter, though. The county in 2019 declared the property “Sold!” to a different buyer and saw the deal unravel during the due diligence period.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Don’t stop at the required 15% affordable housing, county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza urged.
“We have a housing problem in our community … I know on the 15%, I hope that’s just the floor,” he said.
No one from SN Management Corp. attended the Board of Supervisors meeting. Gregory Brun of the corporation — who is also a Napa Valley Wine Train partner — couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Buildings from the Health and Human Services Agency campus remain. The county is selling the property at 2344 Old Sonoma Road as-is, leaving the buyer to deal with the demolition.
One question mark is the fate of three buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places. Demolishing them would leave more room for housing. Napa County Landmarks last year included them on its 10 most threatened treasures list.
SN Management Corp. has a 120-day due diligence period for inspections and to review entitlements. It can cancel the deal before then.
County Supervisor Ryan Gregory said this latest sales attempt is different than past ones in one respect — the city of Napa is closer to redesignating the property, with housing the likely outcome. The site is presently designated as public, to match the previous use as a county Health and Human Services Agency campus.
“That gives the buyer more assurance as months go by,” Gregory said. "I'm crossing my fingers."
The Napa City Council must ultimately approve whatever is built there. Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said a few weeks ago that he agrees the property would be good for housing.
“We’re desperately in need of housing sites,” Sedgley told the Napa Valley Register.
Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht on Tuesday said it’s time for the county to exit the planning for the property.
“The city and the developer can work on this together,” he said. “I think the city’s goals are similar to our goals, that they would like to see good, affordable housing be a big part of this project.”
SN Management Corp. was the sole bidder for the property and bid the minimum $7.5 million price demanded by the county.
However, The Related Companies of California and Caritas are waiting in the wings. This partnership unsuccessfully tried twice in the past to buy the property.
Related/Caritas after the April 19 bid deadline proposed paying $6 million for the land, below that $7.5 million minimum. The partnership would build a combination of market-rate homes and rental units, with at least 25% of the units affordable to low-and-moderate income residents, a county report said.
Related/Caritas would agree to close escrow in no later than 31 months and wants a due diligence period of two years, the report said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.