Napa County sells Old Sonoma Road site and hopes deal holds

Buildings from the Health and Human Services Agency campus remain. The county is selling the property at 2344 Old Sonoma Road as-is, leaving the buyer to deal with the demolition.

One question mark is the fate of three buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places. Demolishing them would leave more room for housing. Napa County Landmarks last year included them on its 10 most threatened treasures list.

SN Management Corp. has a 120-day due diligence period for inspections and to review entitlements. It can cancel the deal before then.

County Supervisor Ryan Gregory said this latest sales attempt is different than past ones in one respect — the city of Napa is closer to redesignating the property, with housing the likely outcome. The site is presently designated as public, to match the previous use as a county Health and Human Services Agency campus.

“That gives the buyer more assurance as months go by,” Gregory said. "I'm crossing my fingers."

The Napa City Council must ultimately approve whatever is built there. Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said a few weeks ago that he agrees the property would be good for housing.

“We’re desperately in need of housing sites,” Sedgley told the Napa Valley Register.