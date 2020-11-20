Napa County sets another COVID-19 record, with night curfew to take effect Saturday

The state's limited Stay at Home Order is in effect from Saturday to Dec. 21 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. only.

In a Nixle message, Napa County said Friday that the intent of the order is to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 by reducing opportunities for social gatherings and households mixing.

"The State has indicated that this action primarily applies to those public places where people gather and those businesses that have failed to comply with previous health orders," the county said.

Essential services are exempt from this order, including activities like shopping for food and other essential needs, restaurant take-out and delivery, walking pets and commuting to and from essential service employment, the Nixle message said.

People aren't prohibited from leaving their residence as long as they do not interact with or gather with people outside of their household during the night hours, the county said.

People who see serious violations should not call 911 unless it's an emergency, the county said.