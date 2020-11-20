Napa County sets another COVID-19 record, with night curfew to take effect Saturday

Napa County had an awful coronavirus week.
The county recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases, while falling into the strictest purple tier on the state's reopening road map which meant it became subject to the state's new stay-at-home order that takes effect Saturday night.
There were 263 positive cases this week, breaking last week's record of 251 cases, the county reported Friday. The weekly case count during the month of October had been below 100, then began escalating sharply at the start of November.
These bad number were responsible for the state dropped the county two tiers on Tuesday, from orange to purple, which meant the closure of indoor dining, indoor wine tasting and indoor religious services, among many other restrictions.
If it makes Napans feel any better, an estimated 94% of the state's population is now also in the purple category as California tries to reverse the rise of COVID-19 as Thanksgiving and the indoor winter months approach.
The state's limited Stay at Home Order is in effect from Saturday to Dec. 21 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. only.
In a Nixle message, Napa County said Friday that the intent of the order is to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 by reducing opportunities for social gatherings and households mixing.
"The State has indicated that this action primarily applies to those public places where people gather and those businesses that have failed to comply with previous health orders," the county said.
Essential services are exempt from this order, including activities like shopping for food and other essential needs, restaurant take-out and delivery, walking pets and commuting to and from essential service employment, the Nixle message said.
People aren't prohibited from leaving their residence as long as they do not interact with or gather with people outside of their household during the night hours, the county said.
People who see serious violations should not call 911 unless it's an emergency, the county said.
Non-emergency compliance issues related to COVID-19 and the state order should be reported to covid19compliance@countyofnapa.org or 707-253-4540.
In its analysis of last week's cases, the county said that 30% were due to community spread, while 25% were due to gatherings or travel with friends or family, and another 25% were due to household contact. Fourteen percent of cases could not be reached or declined to answer questions, the county said.
Fifty-four percent of cases were male. The highest proportion of cases — 21% — were people under the age of 20, while 19% were in their 40s. The county said 46% of cases identified themselves as Hispanic/Latinx.
Napa County has recorded 2,695 cases since March, including 17 deaths, with 790 cases currently active and 1,888 people have recovered.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
