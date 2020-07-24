Napa County sets new COVID-19 record; cases rise 45% this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 154 new COVID-19 cases this week, a 45% jump over the former record of 106 cases set on two occasions in July.

There were three deaths during the week, pushing the county's total since March to eight deaths. On Friday, 13 county residents were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Since March, the county has reported 737 COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them during July.

Most of the new cases continue to be related to household contacts, followed by community spread with unknown exposure, especially in service-based industries, the county reported.

There continues to be spread from small gatherings and travel-related exposure, both from traveling out of Napa or having visitors from out of county, Napa County said.

More cases are occurring in younger adults in their 20s and 30s. The average age of a new case dropped from 42 last week to 31 this week. The majority of cases --57% -- continue to be Hispanics, the county said.

A surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s “watchlist” and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last week.