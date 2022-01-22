Napa County settles Venge Vineyards issues

Venge Vineyards won Napa County approval to resolve code violations, but only after a long discussion involving what has become a hot topic — groundwater.

The winery near Calistoga has made 70,000 gallons of wine annually, more than its use permit production cap of 20,000 gallons. Vintner Kirk Venge sought to rectify matters.

On Wednesday, the Napa County Planning Commission ruled that 70,000 gallons is the new maximum. It also changed the permit to recognize that five full-time employees work at the winery.

Along the way, the commission capped groundwater use for the 12-acre winery/vineyard property at 7.7 acre feet annually, of which groundwater use specifically for the winery is 2 acre feet annually.

That happened after neighbor David Clark voiced concerns that Venge water use affects his family's well. The Planning Commission has been dealing more with groundwater and well failure fears amid the current drought.

"It just shows there's a neighborhood sensitivity to water and water use," Planning Commission Joelle Gallagher said. "This is something that is now a focus and rightfully so."

The Planning Commission first took up Venge's requests on Dec. 15. However, commissioners delayed taking action after learning that the property trucks in water, wanting first to see a staff report updated in light of this information.

"Trucking is just the evidence the winery project well is inadequate," Clark told commissioners on Wednesday.

Venge Vineyards said the water is trucked in as a supplement to put on vines before summer heat waves. Water goes into a tank used for irrigation and fire suppression, not to the winery. The property has five wells, with one being used solely for the winery.

Consultant Jeffrey Redding on behalf of Venge Vineyards sought to differentiate between the property's farming uses not before the commission and the proposed winery permit changes.

Redding also said the winery had completed the water assessment steps required by the county, included a study peer-reviewed by a county consultant. The study found adequate water for the winery.

"There's a certain sense of fair play," he said. "We've done what you've asked."

Clark explained his situation in a letter to the county.

"I grew up in this valley and have lived here for over 60 years," he wrote. "Last year, our family home of 30 years burned down in the Glass Fire. We want to rebuild, but need to protect and preserve our water source, which the Venge expansion threatens."

Venge also asked for something beyond resolving the code issues. He wanted to change his visitation program by decreasing daily tours and tastings visitation and increasing marketing events visitation.

When all is said-and-done, combined visitation would fall slightly from the existing 7,460 guests annually, county officials said.

The Planning Commission has sometimes balked at approving extras in the code compliance cases. It has feared that doing so gives the impression that use permit violators are being rewarded.

This request that decreased overall annual visitation proved to be an exception. Commissioners granted approval on Wednesday with no debate.

Venge didn't speak at Wednesday's meeting. However, he came to the microphone during the Dec. 15 hearing.

“How did we get to this point today?” Venge said. “So we grew. We grew with the light of how to survive in the climate of Napa Valley…Larger examples of that growth happened in 2018, when we saw amazing, amazing yields from our growers.”

He said he grew up in Rutherford area and his father was a vintner.

“My existence in the Napa Vine wine industry has never been a vanity project,” Venge said. “Winegrowing and winemaking is my sole occupation, always has been, always will be.”

Venge Vineyards is located at 4708 Silverado Trail.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

