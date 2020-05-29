Napa County Sheriff: AMR vehicle stolen, arrest made

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 28-year-old resident of Lake County was behind bars Friday evening following the reported theft of an AMR emergency response vehicle from the grounds of Adventist Hospital St. Helena.

The vehicle was reported stolen just before 1 p.m. Forty minutes later, it was spotted by a Napa County Sheriff's deputy on Howell Mountain Road near Pope Valley, said Henry Wofford, a sheriff's spokesperson.

The suspect lead deputies on a high speed chase, hitting 80 mph. Deputies used spike strips to disable the vehicle on the 19000 block of Butts Canyon Road and take the driver, Brianna Mae Giambra, into custody, Wofford said.

Giambra was booked on multiple theft charges, including taking an emergency vehicle that is in service, Wofford said.