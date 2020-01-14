The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to join the 14th Napa County Sheriff Citizen’s Academy.
The Citizen’s Academy is a program designed to give those with little to no law enforcement exposure or experience a chance to see what goes on “behind the scenes” at the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will attend classroom presentations regarding relevant law enforcement topics instructed by members of the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, participants will be given the opportunity to apply what they have learned through role-playing scenarios. By the time the Academy is complete, all participants will have special insight into the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement in general.
The Citizen’s Academy will run from Feb. 26 through April 29, and includes 12 sessions. The majority of the sessions will be three hours long, and occur on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m.
The Academy will be held at the Napa County Sheriff’s Department, located at 1535 Airport Blvd., Napa. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, January 31, 5 p.m.
Please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/1794/Sheriff-Citizens-Academy to apply.