A Napa man was arrested after a woman said he tried to grope and kiss her, officials say.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Monday in the lobby of a building in the 2700 block of Napa Valley Corporate Drive, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. A woman told authorities that she was seated in a waiting area in the building when she saw Jesus Guzman, 28, authorities say. She did not have a relationship with him, but knew his first name, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The woman said Guzman grabbed her, pulled her into the hallway, held her by one of her arms, and tried to kiss and grope her, authorities say. She immediately told an employee, who later called the Sheriff's Office. A security officer escorted Guzman out of the parking lot, the Sheriff's Office said.
Guzman was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and failure to register as a sex offender. The Napa County District Attorney filed charges against Guzman on the same day.
A state sex offender database shows Guzman was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery and charges related to materials that showed a minor engaged in sexual conduct.
He remained in custody as of Saturday morning, court records show.