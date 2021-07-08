Napa County sheriff honors deputy who saved woman injured at Lake Berryessa

Deputies were notified of a woman trapped under a boat propeller and drowning, but could not find the victim after a caller apparently unfamiliar with the lake asked them to head for Acorn Beach at the Oak Shores Day Use Area, recalled Mazar, who has served on both boating and land patrols at Lake Berryessa as well as a dive team during his Sheriff’s Office career.

Then Mazar, learning that the information came from a hang-up 911 call, was able to trace the location by computer to a point off Big Island. There, he was flagged down by a ski boat whose passengers said they had a woman on board who was severely wounded.

The victim was on the boat’s back step, towels wrapped around her wounded thighs and chest as she lost blood from a propeller strike.

“She was pale, and based on my training from Cal Fire and (American Medical Response), I realized she could go into shock,” said Mazar, who had the woman strapped to a backboard, then had the boat’s occupants apply pressure to the wounds and keep her talking and conscious.

Mazar and the boaters reached the dock at Government Point, and a helicopter eventually carried the woman to the Vacaville hospital. As of Saturday, the woman was in stable condition, Mazar reported.