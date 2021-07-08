Napa County sheriff honors deputy who saved woman injured at Lake Berryessa

Eight people have lost their lives in Lake Berryessa over the past 18 months. But last week, an effort to rescue a badly injured swimmer had a happier conclusion.
A 19-year veteran of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has been honored for his role in saving a 26-year-old woman who was seriously wounded by a boat propeller June 27 while wakeboarding in the lake.
Walt Mazar, who plans to retire later this month after nearly three decades in law enforcement, received the lifesaving medal from Sheriff Oscar Ortiz in a Saturday ceremony the department posted to social media video.
“Deputy Mazar’s ability to react quickly and appropriately saved a woman’s life,” Ortiz said of Mazar’s actions. “This commendable response is worthy of recognition, and it exemplifies the highest level of commitment to our community.”
Ortiz credited Mazar, who was on boat patrol at Lake Berryessa that afternoon, with leading the retrieval of the injured wakeboarder, as well as the efforts to stop her bleeding and evacuate her to a hospital trauma-care center. The woman, who the department did not identify, was flown by helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.
The woman, who was visiting Lake Berryessa from outside Napa County, was being towed behind a rented powerboat, and the boater was attempting to stop when the accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., according to Mazar.
Deputies were notified of a woman trapped under a boat propeller and drowning, but could not find the victim after a caller apparently unfamiliar with the lake asked them to head for Acorn Beach at the Oak Shores Day Use Area, recalled Mazar, who has served on both boating and land patrols at Lake Berryessa as well as a dive team during his Sheriff’s Office career.
Then Mazar, learning that the information came from a hang-up 911 call, was able to trace the location by computer to a point off Big Island. There, he was flagged down by a ski boat whose passengers said they had a woman on board who was severely wounded.
The victim was on the boat’s back step, towels wrapped around her wounded thighs and chest as she lost blood from a propeller strike.
“She was pale, and based on my training from Cal Fire and (American Medical Response), I realized she could go into shock,” said Mazar, who had the woman strapped to a backboard, then had the boat’s occupants apply pressure to the wounds and keep her talking and conscious.
Mazar and the boaters reached the dock at Government Point, and a helicopter eventually carried the woman to the Vacaville hospital. As of Saturday, the woman was in stable condition, Mazar reported.
Despite the honors conferred by the Napa sheriff, Mazar, in a Tuesday interview, was quick to share credit for the woman’s rescue and emphasize the teamwork needed to bring her to safety after the accident – from CHP pilots and AMR ambulance crews to the boaters who help him slow the victim’s bleeding.
“I was just doing my job; I really didn’t expect anything like this,” he said of the brief award ceremony, for which he was pulled out of a scheduled patrol shift during the July Fourth weekend. “It’s what we’re trained to do. I’m just one part; the people on the boat, their actions helped as much as I did, and the Cal Fire and AMR people and the doctors in Vacaville did their part, just as I did.”
The rescue of the injured wakeboarder took place just hours before a swimmer drowned in Lake Berryessa. Later on June 27, Marcos Salvador Grijalva Pocasangre, a 25-year-old Guatemalan who was visiting relatives in San Pablo, disappeared while swimming across a cove off Oak Shores, and his body was recovered at about 7 p.m. that evening.
The drowning was the second reported at the lake in nine days, after six people lost their lives there in 2020, according to the Sheriff's Office.
