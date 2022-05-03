Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz outraising challenger Jon Crawford in election campaign

With Napa County primary elections a month away, Sheriff Oscar Ortiz holds a significant fundraising lead over his opponent Jon Crawford, outraising him by about two to one this year.

Ortiz reported raising $103,540 and spending $77,589 so far this year, bringing his campaign’s overall contributions to $212,668 and his expenses to $109,520.

Crawford, the county’s former undersheriff, reported raising $52,911 and spending $36,129 so far in 2022, bringing his overall contributions and expenditures to $123,482 and $46,083 respectively.

Ortiz, a former American Canyon police chief whom the Napa County Board of Supervisors appointed in June 2021 to replace the retiring John Robertson, is running for his first full four-year term as sheriff. Crawford, the undersheriff from 2018 to 2021, launched his candidacy for the county’s top law enforcement job last May. He was fired by Robertson shortly after that announcement, and has said it was due to his candidacy.

Candidates for sheriff, the Board of Supervisors and other county positions last week released their most recent Form 460 papers, state-required forms that allow citizens to see who is contributing what sums of money to each campaign, as well as how campaign funds are spent. Candidates had until Thursday to file campaign financial disclosure papers for Jan. 1 through April 23, 2022.

Election hopefuls in Napa County are working under a $4,900 cap on what a contributor can give a candidate, a limit the Board of Supervisors passed last year.

Those making the maximum $4,900 contribution to Ortiz this year include Shafer Vineyards of St. Helena; Shafer’s namesake owner Doug Shafer; Caymus Vineyards of Rutherford; Charlie Wagner, owner of Mer Soleil Winery; Emmolo Wine Co. in Rutherford; Fortunate Son Wines LLC in St. Helena; Helen Woodbridge of Calistoga; One True Vine LLC in St. Helena; and Pat Woodbridge of St. Helena.

Among the other recent contributions to the Ortiz campaign are $1,000 from the National Auto Sport Association in American Canyon; $1,000 from the Peace Officers Research Association of California, based in Sacramento; $1,500 from the Oakland-based Northern California Carpenters Regional Council; $1,000 from Firefighters Local 1186; and gifts of $2,500 and $1,000 from state Sen. Bill Dodd’s 2026 campaign for California lieutenant governor.

Napa Valley winemakers figure prominently on Ortiz’s donor list for 2022. In addition to those who gave the sheriff the $4,900 maximum, Robert David Torres of Trinchero Family Estates provided $4,500 and others provided sums up to $2,500.

Unlike Ortiz, Crawford has not attracted any maximum contributions since Jan. 1. Donations to his campaign have topped out at $1,000 each, a sum provided by Dennis Dixon of Napa; Richard Grace of St. Helena; Tom and Kristi Carey of Napa; DeNova Homes Inc., based in Concord; Kevin Horowitz, a St. Helena contractor; Rick Robben Construction in Napa; Dr. Jeff and Ellen Politz of Napa; RMC Plumbing LLC in Napa; Greger Pacific of Napa; and Gary Rose, a Napa-based Realtor with Sotheby’s International.

Other recent donations to the Crawford campaign include $250 from Hudson & Luros, the law practice co-owned Napa Councilmember Mary Luros; $100 from retired Napa County Superior Judge Philip Champlin; and $150 from Tracy Krumpen, an aide to Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

