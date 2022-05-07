Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, seeking full term, faces former Undersheriff Jon Crawford

Two men have each devoted more than two decades to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, rising through the ranks of local law enforcement.

Nearly a year ago, one lawman was appointed the county sheriff. The other lawman, the previous sheriff’s second-in-command, suddenly left the department — a departure he later said was forced on him because of his bid for the top job.

Oscar Ortiz, whom the Board of Supervisors chose to lead the department in June 2021, is seeking a full four-year term in the Napa County primary elections June 7. Also on the ballot is former Undersheriff Jon Crawford, who like Ortiz joined the agency in the 1990s and progressed through numerous jobs and responsibilities through the years.

The outlooks of Crawford and Ortiz on community policing, serving a diverse population, and how to resolve problems by means other than arrests and jail have largely been obscured by the circumstances by which the longtime colleagues became ballot-box rivals.

Less than a month after declaring his candidacy as the Napa Valley’s top law enforcement officer, Crawford was terminated last June from the sheriff’s office he had served for 23 years. Describing the move as retribution for running against Ortiz — whom the retiring Sheriff John Robertson had endorsed to succeed him — he appealed his ouster and eventually received a $500,000 settlement from the county.

Crawford has continued his quest to become sheriff, saying his campaign is not driven by a desire for payback but by belief in his readiness for the job. “It doubles my resolve to work harder and be successful in my bid to become the next elected sheriff,” the former undersheriff said shortly after his dismissal.

Ortiz, who is serving the last 18 months of Robertson’s term as sheriff, has largely avoided directly talking about his opponent’s departure from the sheriff’s office — describing it as “a personnel matter” — but thanked his former boss for supporting him even before he declared his candidacy.

“I’m appreciative and thankful that as he reached 40 years [in law enforcement] and came to a decision, he decided to recommend me based on his observations for several years,” he said of Robertson’s endorsement. “That’s something I think is sometimes lost in the noise of a contested election.”

Each candidate has sought to uphold his recent experience as the best preparation for leading a sheriff’s office buffeted in the last decade by an earthquake, three major wildfires, and a national movement against racial injustice in policing.

Local leaders have offered key endorsements to both candidates, with the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs Association backing Ortiz but others, including District Attorney Allison Haley and retired Napa Mayor Jill Techel, throwing their support to Crawford.

Oscar Ortiz

The 51-year-old Ortiz, whose family moved to Yountville from Los Angeles when he was 4, attended Vintage High School before joining Napa County Corrections at age 20. After four years in corrections, he entered the sheriff’s office in 1996, eventually leading its investigation unit and in 2017 became police chief in American Canyon, which contracts with the county for law enforcement services.

Leading a police force equipped Ortiz not only to protect residents, but also to maintain the trust of citizens and local governments in law enforcement, he said last week during an interview with the Napa Valley Register.

“I think that accessibility as a leader in American Canyon definitely helped me to prepare to be a sheriff,” he recalled of his 3½ years in American Canyon, where he took part in town hall meetings, regularly briefed the City Council on public safety, and oversaw a neighborhood watch program.

Ortiz also pointed to his work with the county’s Office of Emergency Services during the area’s natural disasters of recent years, starting with the South Napa earthquake in August 2014, and his work as an adjunct instructor at the Criminal Justice Training Center based at Napa Valley College.

One of the main goals Ortiz emphasized is creating a wider, more diverse pool of sheriff’s deputies, even as many law enforcement forces shrink and costly housing increasing keeps would-be workers away from the Napa Valley. Key to that effort, he predicted, will be to boost young people’s interest in a public safety career — and also to attract adults from other professions.

“I would love to see us find more creative ways to recruit; the candidate pool is smaller than it used to be, and the number of people applying to law enforcement is shrinking,” he said. “One thing we need to do better is to fund a recruitment effort to get us a bigger pool of applicants. We intend to start recruiting a population of folks who already have good jobs but that aren’t meeting [other] needs, say, to buy a house or spend more time with families.”

At the other end of the age scale, Ortiz advocated for an expanded “cadet” program to pay college-age candidates to perform parking enforcement and similar duties, then guide them into a police academy after graduation.

Jon Crawford

A Napa County native, Crawford, 54, attended Justin-Siena High and began his law enforcement career with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Napa County department in 1998. He oversaw the agency’s community services bureau, investigations and Yountville branch before being named undersheriff in 2018, overseeing the force’s daily operations and budget for the next three years.

Such day-to-day responsibility has given Crawford the best grasp of managing the department in a time of constant challenges, he said in a Register interview.

“The job of undersheriff is almost an apprenticeship; you’re responsible for every person, every program, every decision, every dollar, every contract,” said Crawford. “... When I was in the sheriff’s office, we went through a lot of turmoil, and it was my job to make many decisions and be part of the conversation with the sheriff on how to handle those things. That’s what has prepared me uniquely for this job.”

Crawford pledged to make the sheriff’s office more receptive to Napa County’s various communities, including the Latino population and LGBTQ residents — for whom he hopes to organize town hall meetings to hear their concerns.

“Where we need to do a better job is reaching out to communities that are disenfranchised, make sure they feel heard and they feel their opinions matter,” he told the Register. “Even if you don’t agree with something they request, we (need to) spend the time to listen to their concerns, follow up where you can, and when you can’t, you explain why and have enough of a conversation … We are here to help in critical moments in people’s lives and if they can’t come to us, who do they come to?”

Elsewhere, Ortiz and Crawford have sometimes espoused similar solutions, both in Register interviews and public forums.

The candidates have both supported reaching out to more minority candidates to bolster the ranks of deputies, as well as fostering law enforcement involvement in youth sports and social programs to build public goodwill. (Ortiz is a longtime volunteer boxing coach in the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League after-school crime prevention program.) Both have also called for increased participation of mental health and social service workers in policing, to resolve more crises without turning to force or arrests.

Guiding former jail inmates toward vocational training and into the work force is another priority supported by Ortiz and Crawford. At a virtual town hall organized in April by the League of Women Voters Napa County, Crawford recommended finding ways to train ex-inmates in labor-related trades such as electrical and sheet-metal work, and Ortiz pointed to the jobs available at Napa’s restaurants and warehouses.

The race for sheriff is one of three contested primary elections in Napa County this year. Two seats on the Board of Supervisors will be up for grabs in June, with multiple contenders to succeed two departing stalwarts of the board – Brad Wagenknecht, the 1st District seat holder since 1999, and Diane Dillon, who has represented the 3rd District since 2003.

Seven other county officeholders will run unopposed, including District Attorney Allison Haley, Clerk-Recorder John Tuteur, and Judges Joseph Solga and Mark Boessenecker.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

