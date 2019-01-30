The Napa County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for its 13th Citizen's Academy class.
The 12-session class will run from Feb. 27 through May 1, according to a statement sent Wednesday by the Sheriff's Office. The class will take place on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sheriff's headquarters on 1535 Airport Blvd. in Napa.
By offering the academy, the Sheriff's Office seeks to educate residents about a law enforcement officer's job, allow people to share concerns with department staff and build a pool of people who will share their knowledge with others.
The academy has previously included SWAT team training sessions and interactive videos that allow participants to put themselves in the shoes of an officer responding to dangerous calls. Participants have shot guns cand observed police dogs.
Interested residents may submit an application at: countyofnapa.org/1794/Sheriff-Citizens-Academy