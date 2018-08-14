Henry Wofford, a longtime television anchor and reporter, has been hired to be the Napa County Sheriff's Office's public information and outreach officer.
Wofford is a California native who earned a bachelor's degree in sociology at UC Davis and a master's in journalism and mass communications at San Jose State University.
He spent the past 20 years working in news and sports in California, Indiana, Michigan and Nevada. The position of public information and outreach officer is a new one for the Sheriff's Office.
Wofford will act as a liaison between the department and the news media, as well as the public.
Sheriff's John Robertson said, "We are honored to have someone of Henry's caliber joining our team. In today's world, it is more important than ever that we clearly communicate the Napa Sheriff's Office commitment to community, not only during disasters, but every day."
"Henry's experience and expertise will definitely launch our community and media outreach to a higher level," Robertson said in a news release.