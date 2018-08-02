The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a miniature mule that was found slaughtered last week.
Officials said that the mule had been killed with either a knife or other cutting instrument.
The mule, owned by a rancher, was a “guardian mule” that protected a herd of goats from predators.
Although officials would not give specific address information, they said the killing occurred in northern Napa County.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects, according to Napa Valley Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4451 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-450-9543 or by texting “NVCS” and your tip to 274637.