Napa County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage featuring the shooting of Napa resident Juan Adrian Garcia

A sheriff’s sergeant’s fatal shooting of a 47-year-old Napa resident, Juan Adrian Garcia, took place in a three-second, six-bullet burst, body camera footage of the encounter shows.

Napa County Sheriff John Roberts identified Sergeant David Ackman, a 21-year veteran of the force, as the officer who shot Garcia the night of Oct.5. Ackman made a traffic stop that night after seeing Garcia’s vehicle driving without headlights on, Roberts said.

The minute-long video shows Garcia pulling his car over to the side of the road and almost immediately opening the driver’s side door of his car. He can be seen throwing his cell phone over the car’s roof, still seated, while Ackerman points his gun at Garcia’s vehicle. No audio can be heard until about 30 seconds into the video, Roberts confirmed.

At the 19-second mark, Garcia can be seen emerging from his vehicle with Ackman’s gun still trained on him. Garcia ambles toward Ackman and, at 26 seconds, can be seen slowly placing both of his hands behind his back.

Ackman holsters his gun, and can be heard telling Garcia to turn around, believing Garcia meant for Ackman to handcuff him, Roberts said during the press conference. But Garcia does not heed Ackman’s calls to do so and begins to walk toward Ackman once more, leaving only one of his hands behind his back.