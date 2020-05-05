Napa County Sheriff's Office releases video of fatal shooting by deputy

She wrote after the shooting that her nephew had struggled with his mental health and she believed he’d intended to kill himself.

“That’s all there is to it,” she wrote in a separate comment. “It’s absolutely horrible and sad. He wouldn’t hurt a fly. Just himself.”

Her nephew was “the sweetest person on the planet,” she wrote, and was a kind and loving presence around her daughters, his three young cousins. Brandan was staying with Nylander and her husband, Brandan’s uncle, she wrote.

Nylander had mentioned feeling “in the gutter” lately, according to a long-time friend in Sonoma County. His mother, a single mom, had passed away around the time they’d dated, she said, and the loss had been hard on him. The two had been each other’s support systems, the friend said in an interview.

The friend, who asked that her name not be used, said they had made plans to see each other once the shelter-in-place order ended the Monday before he died.

The last time they spoke—just days before his death—he was talking about his future, the friend said.