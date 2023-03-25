Napa County sheriffs arrested a man for stealing a van — along with $10,000 worth of stolen wine — on Friday.

The man, Napa County resident Jose Martinez-Zarate, 29, was arrested late Friday morning after Silenus Winery reported the theft of their wine on Thursday.

“We found out through the investigation that the van was also stolen,” said Napa County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Matt McCumber.

According to McCumber, Martinez-Zarate was terminated from his position at the wine delivery service company GLS — which works with Napa-based Silenus Wines — on March 17.

McCumber said the Martinez-Zarate went to Silenus “under false pretenses,” to collect the wine from the winery that works with GLS to distribute their product.

During the investigation, sheriffs discovered the wine was in a delivery van stolen from Martinez-Zarate’s previous employer, GLS.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez-Zarate admitted to taking the van and the wine and told deputies he was holding onto the wine as collateral as he waited for the delivery service to give him his last paycheck.

Martinez-Zarate was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, receiving stolen property and driving a vehicle without consent and was released on $25,000 bail.

McCumber said on Saturday that the van and wine had been returned to the businesses from which they were stolen.

