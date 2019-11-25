Coming days could see the real start of the rain season and of winter-like weather, arriving in Napa County all at once, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Lazy, sunny days in the 60s are predicted to give way to rain, high temperatures struggling to reach 50 and possibly even snow on local peaks. Thanksgiving Day could be partly cloudy, cold and windy, possibly with scattered showers.
“A raw day,” said Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology on Monday morning.
Rain could arrive late Tuesday afternoon or evening, with the Napa Valley floor getting a half-inch to inch. The Mayacamas Mountains could see 1.5 inches, he said.
In the rain’s wake could come frosty mornings. Early morning temperatures by Friday and Saturday could be as low as the 20s, Pechner said. Another half-inch to inch of rain could arrive on the weekend.
In short, the weather outside in coming days could be frightful – or delightful, depending on your point of view.
Napa State Hospital averages 4.5 inches of rain from the beginning of the rain year in October into late November. This year, it has received no rain. Other parts of the county have received only traces.
That’s left the county vulnerable to wildfires and PG&E public safety power shutoffs because of dry brush and other fuels.
“They are still very dry,” county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said on Monday. “They are still at summertime levels, if not slightly lower just because it’s been such a long period of time without any measurable precipitation.”
If nothing else, the expected storm should ensure there will be no Thanksgiving public safety power shutoffs as people try to cook turkey and the fixings. But PG&E in a press release warned the storm has the potential to cause unplanned blackouts.
PG&E urged people to have flashlights and fresh batteries ready in coming days because of the expected, major storm. The utility at pge.com provides an outage map where customers can get updates. The outage information line is 800-743-5002.
One question is whether the expected wet weather will be enough to end the wildfire threat until next summer.
“It will definitely put a damper on it," Belyea said, adding fire officials like to see about two inches of rain before they begin looking past fire season and breathing a sigh of relief.
Pechner said the two storms expected by the end of next weekend should end the fire season. A landscape that becomes green would be the proof.
“We’ll see the winter grass coming in very quickly, certainly early next week after the weather system,” he predicted.
Longer-range weather models indicate another storm could hit around Dec. 10 or 11, Pechner said. Beyond that lies much uncertainty.
This rain year is El Nino-neutral, Pechner said. That can indicate rainfall for the season that is 85 percent to 100 percent of normal, though this is just a ballpark type of thing, said.
Napa State Hospital in an average rainfall year receives about 25 inches, using records dating to 1892. Almost all the rainfall comes from October into spring.