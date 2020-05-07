Napa County shuts down indoor dining at Fumé Bistro & Bar

Letson would not elaborate on what the county said or did to ensure his compliance with the order. A Los Angeles Times story noted that restaurants that reopened their dining rooms prematurely ran the risk of losing their liquor licenses. However, Letson said that’s not what caused him to close in-person dining.

“The bottom line is (the county was) able to stop us,” said Letson. “We still do our take-out. But that’s not going to pay the bills.”

Napa County did not return a request for a comment on Thursday afternoon.

Letson’s decision to reopen was announced at the same time the Quent Cordair Fine Art gallery also decided to reopen in Napa. The art gallery business owners also argued against her gallery, classified by the county as a non-essential businesses, could operate safely, allowing no more than six customers at a time.

The open-shut status of Quent Cordair could not be confirmed Thursday afternoon.