Napa County solidifies its COVID-19 orange tier rating

About 40% of eligible residents — those 16 and older — are fully vaccinated. About 57% of eligible residents are at least partially vaccinated. More than 90% of residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated, the report said.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said the county previously told residents to sign up on the state’s MyTurn system for a vaccination and wait to be notified. Now, there are other ways to register for various types of clinics and appointments.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a one-stop shop to sign up for all of these vaccinations,” Relucio said.

That leaves the country trying to get the word out about the various vaccination opportunities. One method is sending email alerts to residents.

On Tuesday, a mass vaccination clinic was scheduled at the Meritage Resort and Spa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county at 11 a.m. sent out an email advising that appointments were still available and giving the webpage link to sign up. Walk-ins were also being taken.

“We just need to keep pumping the information out,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Go to https://bit.ly/3xbnYgB to register for the Wednesday clinic at the Meritage. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered.