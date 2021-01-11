Napa County starts the week with 225 new COVID-19 cases

“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we’ve reported more local deaths during the first week of the new year than we did during our peak month of 2020. It will take all of us working together to move in the right direction,” Relucio said.

Napa County has reported 6,701 COVID cases since March and 36 deaths. The county considers 4,320 cases to still be "active."

While the local ICU vacancy rate is listed as zero, hospitals reported Friday that they are able to expand capacity from having nurses care for more patients than were formerly allowed by standard staffing ratios.

Among this week’s cases, 51% were female; the average age of all new cases was 40. Thirty-seven percent were people in their 20s and 30s, the county said.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.