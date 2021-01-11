Napa County starts the week with 225 new COVID-19 cases

Following last week's sobering COVID-19 statistics, Napa County reported Monday that another 225 local residents had tested positive for the virus.
This comes on the heels of 596 new cases and seven deaths last week. No deaths were reported over the weekend.
The Bay Area's Regional Stay Home Order was extended Saturday because of continued high demand for hospital intensive care unit beds. In Napa County, there continued to be 0% ICU beds available, while the availability for the region was 3%, the state reported Monday.
As long as regional ICU bed availability is below 15%, private gatherings of any size are prohibited and certain business sectors must shut down or restrict public occupancy. The order allow access to critical services and outdoor activities.
“We are just now beginning to see the effects of December holiday gatherings and travel,” Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in Saturday's news release. “It bears repeating that ICU capacity is not only critical for COVID-19 patients, it can also mean the difference between life and death for community members suffering from non-COVID related medical conditions or trauma.
“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we’ve reported more local deaths during the first week of the new year than we did during our peak month of 2020. It will take all of us working together to move in the right direction,” Relucio said.
Napa County has reported 6,701 COVID cases since March and 36 deaths. The county considers 4,320 cases to still be "active."
While the local ICU vacancy rate is listed as zero, hospitals reported Friday that they are able to expand capacity from having nurses care for more patients than were formerly allowed by standard staffing ratios.
Among this week’s cases, 51% were female; the average age of all new cases was 40. Thirty-seven percent were people in their 20s and 30s, the county said.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
