 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County starts the week with 225 new COVID-19 cases
alert
Public Health

Napa County starts the week with 225 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Following last week's sobering COVID-19 statistics, Napa County reported Monday that another 225 local residents had tested positive for the virus.

This comes on the heels of 596 new cases and seven deaths last week. No deaths were reported over the weekend.  

The Bay Area's Regional Stay Home Order was extended Saturday because of continued high demand for hospital intensive care unit beds. In Napa County, there continued to be 0% ICU beds available, while the availability for the region was 3%, the state reported Monday.

As long as regional ICU bed availability is below 15%, private gatherings of any size are prohibited and certain business sectors must shut down or restrict public occupancy. The order allow access to critical services and outdoor activities.

“We are just now beginning to see the effects of December holiday gatherings and travel,” Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in Saturday's news release. “It bears repeating that ICU capacity is not only critical for COVID-19 patients, it can also mean the difference between life and death for community members suffering from non-COVID related medical conditions or trauma.

“Hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we’ve reported more local deaths during the first week of the new year than we did during our peak month of 2020. It will take all of us working together to move in the right direction,” Relucio said.

Napa County has reported 6,701 COVID cases since March and 36 deaths. The county considers 4,320 cases to still be "active."

While the local ICU vacancy rate is listed as zero, hospitals reported Friday that they are able to expand capacity from having nurses care for more patients than were formerly allowed by standard staffing ratios. 

Among this week’s cases, 51% were female; the average age of all new cases was 40. Thirty-seven percent were people in their 20s and 30s, the county said.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: QUEEN ELIZABETH AND PRINCE PHILIP RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINATIONS 

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS 

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News