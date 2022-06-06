Napa County still an option for Highway 37 route

Relocating Highway 37 to Napa County to spare the roadway from predicted sea level rise remains an option, though how viable a one has yet to be determined.

Highway 37 stretches for 21 miles through Solano, Sonoma and Marin counties to link Vallejo and Novato. A University of California, Davis report concluded much of the road could be underwater by 2088.

Last week, the State Route 37 Policy Committee heard the latest set of options for a potential, major project that is only in the planning stages, with no construction dates yet being mentioned. Making it a reality would require billions of dollars.

One idea is to simply rebuild the highway along the present route near San Pablo Bay, but elevated on a causeway. That would be the status quo alignment and keep Highway 37 outside of Napa County.

“The challenge is we have a lot of people interested in preserving a very sensitive ecosystem where the alignment currently is,” Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said on Monday.

Highway 37 skirts San Pablo Bay to the south and passes over the Napa-Sonoma wetlands. This marshy, tidal area is along the Pacific Flyway for birds and is home to rare creatures such as the salt marsh harvest mouse.

An option is to relocate Highway 37 to the present-day routes for Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon, Highways 29/12 over the Napa River and Highway 12 into Sonoma County. This would be a different way to link Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 101.

The idea has flaws, such as a longer driving distance between Solano and Marin counties, said Christopher Caputo of Caltrans. That would come at a time the state wants to reduce vehicle miles traveled.

But the option is worth keeping on the table because the state owns the corridor and the route is a “retreat” to the uplands outside of areas threatened by sea level rise, Caputo said.

Another option is to relocate Highway 37 along Highway 29 through American Canyon and then on a new road through south Napa County wetlands and the Carneros region. That would get the route farther away from San Pablo Bay.

American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia noted this would mean more vehicles going through his city on Highway 29. About 50,000 vehicles already do so daily and he doesn’t want to see this total doubled.

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos in an email Monday addressed the possibility of a Napa County route for Highway 37.

"We paint with broad brush strokes to cover all possibilities with no commitments," Ramos said. "That said, the ultimate Highway 37 alignment will be determined by infrastructure capacity and public input."

Given the lack of existing capacity on Highway 29, adding more vehicles through American Canyon as part of a realignment is infeasible, Ramos said. She expressed confidence Napa County residents would oppose the idea.

Relocating the highway to Napa County may not make a lot of financial sense, Miller said. The least expensive option is to keep Highway 37 on its current route, she said.

Still another alternative would relocate Highway 37 to the south away from Napa County and have it span San Pablo Bay on a bridge. That would provide the most direct route.

Caltrans looked at replacing Highway 37 with ferries, but rejected the idea. It decided ferries should be used only to complement a rebuilt or relocated highway.

A proposed toll for the 9-mile-plus Highway 37 section between Mare Island and Sears Point could help raise money to help build the project. State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has introduced legislation that would establish the State Route 37 Toll Authority.

Changing a state toll-free road into a toll road has never been done in California, a Senate bill analysis said. Toll lanes have been added to freeways, but as additional lanes next to non-toll lanes. Highway 37 would be all-toll lanes.

The bill intends the toll to be set at the level of the trans-bay bridges, which is presently $7. An overriding provision requires the toll to be set at whatever level is needed to repay bonds issued for the projects, the analysis said.

Carpoolers and vanpoolers would receive a 50% discount and low-income drivers living in Napa, Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties a discount between 25% and 50%.

Meanwhile, Caltrans will do an “interim” project to address Highway 37 traffic congestion that could begin construction in 2025-26. This would involve adding a lane or lanes between Mare Island and Sears Point and adding bus transit.

The $430 million project could reduce the average eastbound rush-hour evening commute for the 21 miles from 100 minutes to 26 minutes and the average westbound morning commute from 60 minutes to 30 minutes, said Kevin Chen of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

