Napa County is still trying to open the door for federal money to help protect 2,000 more city of Napa properties from the worst of Napa River floods.
But, after five years of effort, the county seems stuck in a revolving door.
“We got so close,” county Deputy Public Works Director Phillip Miller said. “We’re only this far away. We’re hung up until we figure it out. We continue to work on it.”
The question is whether remaining Measure A flood control projects – including Napa River flood walls near Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Drive and in the Oxbow District – meet federal cost-benefit requirements.
Last August, local officials said a draft “determination of federal interest” report looked positive for the planned flood walls near Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Drive. That could make these two projects eligible for federal dollars. Eight months later, Corps approval has yet to come.
Miller said the Corps now wants to see the cost-benefit for the remaining projects as a whole in light of lower interest rates, instead of the various segments as was done in the existing report. But the Corps doesn’t have money allotted to do the additional work.
The cost might be $20,000, Miller estimated. The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District might pay the Corps or have a consultant do the work, he said.
Giving money to the Corps isn’t as simple as sending in a check. The Flood Control District in 2015 decided to pay $105,000 for the Corps to review a $415,000 analysis the district had done of the flood wall projects. It took more than a year to work out a contributed fund agreement that allowed this to happen.
The city of Napa has had much flood control work done under the 1998 Measure A half-cent sales tax. An Army Corps project completed in 2015 was perhaps the most eye-catching – the $18.5 million city of Napa flood control bypass that links two sections of the Napa River between the Oxbow District and downtown.
But flood walls are needed to bring 100-year flood protection to another 2,000 city of Napa properties targeted under Measure A. Measure A expired last year.
Water during a particularly bad flood could still spill the Napa River banks near Lincoln Avenue and run down Soscol Avenue, as happened in early 2005. It could spill in the Oxbow area and south of downtown.
All of the remaining projects might cost $94 million, Miller said. The Lincoln Avenue project has been estimated at $35 million, though Miller said the price is a moving target and the Corps has suggested $55 million.
The city of Napa flood control fund has $65 million of Measure A tax money remaining, a county report said. That raises the question whether this money could build one of the flood wall projects.
Miller said the Flood Control District’s preferred option is to obtain federal funding to help with the flood walls, so more projects can be done.
Elected officials who sit on the Flood Control District Board of Directors heard a brief update on the flood wall quest on April 16.
“This federal determination is just so frustrating,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
Miller said that Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, wrote a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers office in Sacramento asking the agency to expedite the federal determination of interest matter.
Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers office in Sacramento on Friday provided no comments on the situation.
Remaining projects include building:
— A mile of flood walls along the west riverbank north and south of Lincoln Avenue.
— A half-mile of flood walls in the Oxbow district.
— A mile-long flood wall along Riverside Drive from the Hatt building south to Imola Avenue.
— A half-mile flood wall along Soscol Avenue in the auto row area.