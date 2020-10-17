Napa County still slowly recovering from the 2017 wildfires

Dan and Naoko Mufson marked the third anniversary of the Atlas Fire that destroyed their home by moving into their rebuilt home, putting them among only 11% of October 2017 fire victims to reach that milestone.

They opted for a new look rather than cloning their old house on Atlas Peak Road. Too many ghosts would be associated with trying to replicate their pre-fire abode.

“My wife pointed out if we rebuilt the original house, we would have continually been aware of all the things we had on the walls, all the collectables that are gone and can never be replaced,” Dan Mufson said.

The recent Hennessey and Glass fires, destructive as they were, can’t burn away the memories of October 2017. That’s when Napa County experienced what to that point might have been the biggest disaster in its history.

Napa County lost 655 homes in the Atlas, Nuns and Tubbs fires of three years ago. They ranged from mansions in the Silverado area to rustic homes on Mount Veeder. The quest to rebuild has yielded mixed results.

The county since then has received 304 rebuilding applications, issued 249 permits and seen 73 homes completed. It will take years to recover what was lost in a matter of days.