Napa County still stuck in the red for COVID-19 restrictions

Of course, the ultimate will be the day when Californians can forget about color rating systems, burn their face coverings and crowd together again for sporting events and concerts. Pedroza said some frustrated residents fear things will never return to normal.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, addressed that fear Tuesday during her regular COVID-19 update to the county Board of Supervisors. She found reason for optimism from the belief of many health officials that a coronavirus vaccine could soon be successfully developed.

A small amount of a coronavirus vaccine could be available by year’s end, she said. That amount would go up in time. If enough people are vaccinated or have the disease, the community immunity would increase, even though coronavirus could still be present.

“I think we’ll get there,” Relucio said. “It’s going to take some time, though….I don’t see this as being a forever thing. I think this is temporary, until vaccinations are more widely available.”

Pedroza said the county needs to give people hope.