Napa County still waiting for COVID-19 turnaround

Napa County still awaits signs of a COVID-19 turnaround that would allow it to reopen indoor fitness centers, hair salons and various other activities that for now are limited to outdoors.

The signs didn’t come during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update at the county Board of Supervisors meeting. Dr. Karen Relucio, public health officer, delivered mixed news at best.

As long as the county remains among 36 counties on a state monitoring list, it cannot reopen indoor fitness centers, barber shops, worship services, hair salons, personal care services such as nail salons and offices for non-essential sectors. All of these activities can be done only outdoors, if possible.

In addition, schools cannot reopen for in-person instruction until Napa County has been off the monitoring list for 14 days, though elementary schools can seek a waiver.

A key to getting off the monitoring list is lowering the 14-day COVID-19 case rate to below 100 cases per 100,000 people. Latest figures show the rate at 166.5, up from 134.5 a week ago.

Some counties in the region are faring worse, with Solano County’s rate at 242.4 and Yolo County’s at 214.5. Others are faring better, with Sonoma County’s rate at 149.5 and Lake County’s rate at 90.1.