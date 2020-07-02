Napa County stresses education in COVID-19 rule enforcement

Napa County wants to better enforce rules designed to stop COVID-19 spread while still emphasizing education.
The county Board of Supervisors discussed the topic on Thursday. Supervisors called a special meeting to drive home the compliance message ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, a traditional time for now-banned close-up gatherings of friends and extended family outside of households.
“For us to even have this meeting I would hope underscores the critical nature of our situation to the public,” Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said.
No one talked about giving tickets to people participating in a big Fourth of July party at the local park. But participants might risk having a COVID-19 education session.
Enforcement for residents who disobey county rules is harder than enforcement for businesses, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. He assumes residents who do such things as hold a gathering with friends on the front lawn are simply misinformed.
“I don’t think it’s coming up in a very law-enforcement way, but it’s an informational opportunity,” Pedroza said.
County officials say gatherings of friends and extended family has helped cause a spike in local COVID-19 cases. But Dillon acknowledged that resident aspect of enforcement is challenging and she understands the temptations people face.
“I haven’t seen my son or my grandchildren since February, except by Facebook Live or Zoom meeting,” Dillon said. “It’s (even) worse for single people who don’t have a household; they don’t have a bubble.”
County Code Compliance Manager David Giudice said the county hasn’t done a lot educating residents who are holding gatherings. Staff must be available to go out to a house party or something similar while it is happening, he said.
Napa County will have code enforcement staff available for this holiday weekend and will closely monitor the complaints that come in, he said.
On Thursday afternoon, the county sent out a news release saying that the county and its cities are establishing a COVID-19 Compliance Task Force Coalition to more aggressively minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Complaints about failure to maintain physical separation, wear face coverings or comply with other public health orders will be reviewed by coalition members, the release said. Businesses that fail to comply with directives are subject to civil and administrative penalties.
The county currently receives about 30 COVID-19-related compliance complaints weekly, most involving failure to follow face mask and social distancing rules, Giudice said. Enforcement so far has focused on businesses.
The first step is a phone call to a business to explain the rules. Additional complaints result in a visit to the business from enforcement officials for further education. Next comes monitoring, Giudice said.
“We’ve had a few where we’ve really had to get engaged,” Giudice said. “Fortunately, we haven’t gotten to the point where we’ve had to go to a citation level or end up in court with an injunction. Those are some of the options we have.”
However, the county in May threatened legal action when the Quent Cordair Gallery opened before the county eased restrictions on businesses deemed non-essential. The gallery stayed open for five days before capitulating.
The county also successfully pressured Fume Bistro & Bar in early May after the restaurant reopened before the county gave the green light.
Pedroza stressed the three e’s – educate, engage and enforce. He wants businesses to be aware of the possible consequences of noncompliance.
Supervisors talked about showcasing businesses and residents who are following the COVID-19 rules. They talked of adding a “COVID chapter” to the county’s compliance book to address the challenges posed by the pandemic.
The county is working with cities on COVID-19 enforcement efforts, county officials said. That includes meetings among elected officials, city managers and county Executive Officer Minh Tran.
On Thursday, the county and its 5 cities announced they had established a COVID-19 Task Force Coalition. Each jurisdiction has assigned staff to work with the county to monitor COVID-19 complaints as they are received, according to a press release from the coalition.
Thursday’s Board of Supervisors session began with an update from Dr. Karen Relucio, the county public health officer.
Relucio stressed the three w’s — wear a face covering in public settings, watch your distance and wash your hands. She also warned against gathering with friends or family outside the household.
Local cases since the pandemic began almost tripled from June 1 to July 1, going from 113 to 333. The county has had 29 people hospitalized and currently has six hospitalized, with four in intensive care, Relucio said. A seventh person was reported hospitalized later in the day.
Five people in a farmworker center recently tested positive, resulting in isolating and quarantining people, she said. A team on Monday tested 70% of the residents, with results unavailable Thursday morning. The plan to deal with the situation is fluid.
One concern is the county’s COVID-19 case rate of 92.2 per 100,000 people. The threshold for drawing state attention is 100. The state looks at this standard when considering whether counties should close such activities as indoor restaurant dining and wine tastings.
“If education and outreach is not enough, it’s going to get to the point where we really have to have more enforcement for noncompliance,” Relucio said.
Several people spoke by phone to supervisors during public comments, though not all gave their last names.
A 20-year-old Napa resident is worried by what she’s seen happen in downtown. She’d like the county consider shutting down businesses again.
“It is very scary to see the amount of people I see gathering, wearing no masks, clearly not social distancing,” she said.
Another resident said the continual shuttering of business will cause worse unemployment. Some people were already barely getting by, giving half their paychecks to their landlords. He suggested refusing to allow sheriff’s officers to do evictions.
Resident Eve Kahn noted that Solano County and other counties have been forced to shut down indoor dining at restaurants. Residents from those counties might head to Napa County restaurants this holiday weekend. She wants local workers and residents kept safe.
For more information, visit www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To report compliance issues, please email covid19compliance@countyofnapa.org
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
