Napa County stresses education in COVID-19 rule enforcement

The first step is a phone call to a business to explain the rules. Additional complaints result in a visit to the business from enforcement officials for further education. Next comes monitoring, Giudice said.

“We’ve had a few where we’ve really had to get engaged,” Giudice said. “Fortunately, we haven’t gotten to the point where we’ve had to go to a citation level or end up in court with an injunction. Those are some of the options we have.”

However, the county in May threatened legal action when the Quent Cordair Gallery opened before the county eased restrictions on businesses deemed non-essential. The gallery stayed open for five days before capitulating.

The county also successfully pressured Fume Bistro & Bar in early May after the restaurant reopened before the county gave the green light.

Pedroza stressed the three e’s – educate, engage and enforce. He wants businesses to be aware of the possible consequences of noncompliance.

Supervisors talked about showcasing businesses and residents who are following the COVID-19 rules. They talked of adding a “COVID chapter” to the county’s compliance book to address the challenges posed by the pandemic.