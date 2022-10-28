Napa County student test scores slide during pandemic

How did the pandemic affect Napa County students?

Badly.

According student test scores released this week by the California Education Department, every school district in Napa County saw a decline in scores when comparing 2019 to 2022.

Statewide, scores also fell.

These numbers represent the most extensive measure so far of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student achievement.

At Napa Valley Unified School District, the percentage of tested students who met or exceeded state standards for English language arts and literacy dropped 5.2 points, from 48.1% in 2029 to 42.9% in 2022.

For math, the percentage fell 7.6 points, from 34.8% in 2029 to 27.2% in 2022.

Other Napa County districts including St. Helena, Calistoga, Howell Mountain, Pope Valley and the Napa County Office of Education saw similar declines.

St. Helena’s district saw drops of 6.2 and 11.6 points in language arts and math.

For the same two categories, Calistoga’s district saw declines of 10.3 points and 5.8 points.

At Howell Mountain Elementary School District, student test scores fell 14 points in language arts and 36.3 points in math.

The Napa County Office of Education, which runs Camille Creek Community School, saw a decrease of 2.9 points in language arts.

Tiny Pope Valley Union school district was also impacted — scores dropped 19.5 and 10.7 points.

To compare, the percentage of tested California students meeting English language standards shrank 4 percentage points, to 47% and math standards plummeted 7 percentage points to 33%.

Most schools tested students from grades three to eleven.

Napa Valley Unified School District

“These results are not surprising,” said NVUSD superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti.

The statistics show “just how much work is ahead of districts nationwide following the pandemic.”

Locally, the numbers “reaffirm the importance of NVUSD’s focus on ‘student learning, achievement, and access,’” the first of six districtwide goals outlined in its 2019-2024 strategic plan, she said.

For example, “we have strengthened our early literacy programs with an emphasis on strong phonics instruction,” said Mucetti.

“We held a summer math program for students matriculating from 8th to 9th grade who needed additional support to be prepared for high school Math 1. We introduced a flex period at middle school to provide academic differentiation for students.”

The scores also show the importance of in-person, on-campus, learning with highly qualified teachers, said Mucetti.

“This is one reason NVUSD fought so hard to return students back to in-person, on-campus instruction as quickly as possible.”

Assistant Superintendent Patricia Andry-Jennings said that resources have been allocated to areas that benefit students most, “such as the alignment and improvement of mathematics instruction and curriculum from TK-12th grade, increasing high-quality instruction for all students, strengthening our early learning programs, ensuring access to mental health and wellness resources, and recruiting and hiring the most highly trained faculty and staff available.”

St. Helena Unified School District

St Helena Unified Superintendent Rubén Aurelio wasn’t surprised by the decline either.

“Two-plus years of pandemic instruction had an impact on student achievement,” in both literacy and math in his district, he said.

“Teachers had to adjust to a new modality of instruction, and limit the number of content standards taught, with reduced instructional time,” he noted.

“It is important to take these test scores for what they are worth,” said Aurelio.

The results are a snapshot that measures a moment in time — “just one measure schools and school districts utilize to make decisions about programs, approaches, and strategies for continual improvement.”

While St. Helena’s numbers declined, they remain at or above state averages, he noted.

St. Helena Unified “continues to address student needs by offering a multi-tiered system of support, online personalized learning programs, after school and before tutoring, 24/7 online tutoring at the high school level, and a variety of other supports,” he added.

The district also provides teachers with “targeted professional development” focused on district initiatives that were in place before the pandemic that was showing positive growth in student learning in math and English language arts,” said Aurelio.

Calistoga Joint Unified School District

Audra Pittman, superintendent of the Calistoga Joint Unified School District, said she also considers the new data as a snapshot in time.

The district uses other measures, such as local assessments, to assess student needs throughout the year, she said.

“While many of our students did not show proficiency at year-end, they did show growth throughout the school year as measured on our local MAP assessment in math, English, and science.” MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) is an interim assessment system which provides schools with accurate and insightful data on student academic growth throughout the year, she explained.

“We are focused on accelerating learning for our students and providing additional support through our extended learning program,” Pittman said.

More than 40% of Calistoga Joint Unified School District students attended summer programming last year, and many participate in after-school programming throughout the year.

“Our school staff is committed to meeting our students where they are right now and working to accelerate their learning.”

Howell Mountain Unified Elementary School District

Janet Tufts is the superintendent of Howell Mountain Unified, where only 55 students were enrolled in grades 3 to 11 at the time of the 2022 testing.

Yes, Howell Mountain ranked below the state average in both ELA and Math. Since the district is so small, data may be skewed, Tufts noted. “However, we own our data and are aware of the many challenges that the 2021-22 school year posed.”

The drop in proficiency is “a direct reflection of multiple years of evacuations, the lack of resources during distance learning, and high chronic absenteeism for both students and staff due to COVID-19 protocols and outbreaks,” she noted. Additionally, state tests were administered by substitute teachers and Howell Mountain third and fourth graders participated in state testing for the first time.

Tufts said that Howell Mountain district is using state testing data as an opportunity for continuous growth.

“We are implementing researched-based academic interventions for all students, and our teaching staff is participating in coaching to support classroom pedagogy. We are beginning to see a decline in chronic absenteeism, and we are fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year.”

While monitoring student academic achievement is essential, “readers should be mindful of the differing environmental and social-emotional circumstances of each family and district,” said Tufts.

Napa County Office of Education (Camille Creek School)

Camille Creek Community School serves the educational needs of students who are under the authority of the juvenile court or who are referred from school districts due to truancy, behavioral issues or expulsion, explained Barbara Nemko, Napa County superintendent of schools/Napa County Office of Education.

Most arrive deficient in credits and with low academic scores, she noted. In addition, 30% are designated for special education and 30% are long-term English learners.

“It is our approach that as a community school with a unique population we compare our data with other community schools as opposed to the statewide data. In general, our scores were very similar to other community schools around the state,” said Nemko.

Other strategies include programs like the Lead to Literacy grant which explores new techniques for teaching older students to read.

“Our students will be screened for dyslexia, and the teaching staff will be participating in intensive training in these specific new techniques the summer of 2023,” said Nemko.

“In the area of math, we are developing a unique education plan for each student according to their existing knowledge base.”

Pope Valley Union Elementary School District

The pandemic caused much disruption in teaching and student learning across districts in California, including Pope Valley Union Elementary School District, the county’s smallest, said Lucy Edwards, superintendent/principal.

The district was aware of data before the statewide release “and school staff have been deeply engaged in conversations about how to improve academically going forward in 2022-2023,” Edwards wrote.

“We consider this data from last year as a new starting point in which to make changes and improvements to our school system.”

Edwards said the school is primarily focused on the current school year.

“We are meeting students where they are academically and accelerating their learning by building on their strengths and needs at this exact moment in time,” she wrote.

“Pope Valley School staff is now focused on the concept of academic learning that may be unfinished but that is not lost. Our shared goal is to strengthen the overall academic program at Pope Valley School to ensure students are receiving quality, rigorous instruction in all content areas.”

One example of this approach is a newly launched intervention program where students needing extra support for acceleration receive focused instruction in language arts and/or math based on their needs, the superintendent said. “The goal of learning acceleration is to ensure all students are receiving grade-level instruction and the support they need to progress.”

Pope Valley School staff is also receiving instructional support from the Napa County Office of Education. Content experts in language arts, English language development, history, math and science are working with staff on instructing to grade level standards and ensuring students are actively engaged with their learning and acceleration.