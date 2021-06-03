Napa County sued over care of Napa River

Water Audit California is suing to make Napa County increase oversight of groundwater pumping for vineyards, wineries, and other uses, claiming that the pumping affects the Napa River.

The lawsuit said the county has a “public trust” duty to care for the river. The idea is that too much groundwater pumping from wells can keep groundwater from seeping into the river during dry months, to the detriment of fish and other aquatic life.

“Today, the Napa River is important for maintaining native aquatic animals because it is the least urbanized of the sizable watersheds directly feeding San Francisco Bay,” the lawsuit said.

Water Audit California asked Napa County Superior Court to stop the county from issuing or renewing well-drilling permits until the county accounts for cumulative groundwater extraction impacts on the river and establishes practices to protect the river.

In addition, the group wants the court to find Napa County negligent in public trust duties. It wants the county to pay an unspecified amount to remediate injuries caused to the public trust.

“Our hope is they will see the error of their ways and make an offer of settlement,” attorney William McKinnon said Thursday on behalf of Water Audit California.