The Napa County Suicide Prevention Council, formed in 2017, reports efforts to train community members to identify people at risk of suicide.
Suicide, which is the 10th leading cause of death in Napa County, is preventable, with each person able to make a difference, the council reports. September is Suicide Prevention Month.
Over the past year, Suicide Prevention Council supported the certification of 21 trainers in the Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) model of suicide prevention.
These newly certified trainers subsequently trained nearly 300 community members throughout Napa County to intervene if they suspect someone they encounter is at risk for suicide. QPR is a simple tool that anyone can use with just a 90-minute training, and trainings may be tailored to the specific needs of groups and organizations.
Napa County Suicide Prevention Council members have also trained hundreds of people in the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, a universal screening tool meant to assess a person’s risk of suicide. Our goal is to have universal screening throughout the county, wherever there may be people at risk. Training takes 30 minutes or less.
Local resources include:
-- 24 -hour Crisis line: 707.253.4711. Call this number or 911 in an emergency.
-- Mental Health Access: 707.259.8151. Call this number when seeking mental health services in Napa County.
-- Mental Health System Navigators: 707.253.4963. Call this number for general information about what services are available.
-- Collabria Care is offering a support group for survivors of suicide loss: Tuesdays 3-4:30 p.m., starting Oct. 1. Contact 707.258.9080 for additional information.
Napa County’s Suicide Prevention Council meets on the second Thursday of each month from 4-5:30 p.m. at Napa County’s South Campus Conference Center: 2751 A Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa.
For additional information contact 707.253.4730 or check out our website at www.countyofnapa.org/2367/Suicide-Prevention-Council.