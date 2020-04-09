Napa County Superior Court continues to be closed due to COVID-19 threat

The Napa County Superior Court will continue its ongoing closure and maintain limited operations through May 1 because of continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court significantly scaled back operations on March 18 in response to the public health emergency. This included closing two courthouses and limiting entrance to a third facility while reducing calendars to time sensitive and certain public safety matters. These efforts were previously in effect through April 10.
Earlier this week - based on the continued guidance provided by federal, state, and local public health officials - the court submitted a request to the Chief Justice of California to extend limited operations through May 1. On Wednesday, the Chief Justice signed an emergency order granting authority to the court to extend, as it deemed appropriate, various deadlines.
Under this authority:
• Handling of time-sensitive in-custody arraignments, certain family and juvenile cases, and emergency matters will continue.
• Most non-time-sensitive matters scheduled through May 1 will be postponed from 8 to 12 weeks from the current hearing date. Refer to the Court’s website for more detailed information by case type.
• Check the online Court Calendars to confirm if you are required to appear. If your case is on the list, you need to appear.
• All court calendars will be heard in the Criminal Court Building.
• The Historic and Juvenile Courthouses will remain closed.
• A drop box for emergency matters is available at the Criminal Court Building located at 1111 Third St.
• Routine matters will not be processed until normal court operations resume or conditions permit staff to report to work.
• No jury trials will occur during this time. If you have been called for jury service, please check your status online or at 707-299-1150.
• Check the court’s website at www.napa.courts.ca.gov for the latest information. Detailed plans by case type are posted there.
Expanded Self-Help Center services
Starting Monday, the court is expanding services in the Self-Help Center. All court users may seek assistance by phone or email from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 707-299-1137 or by email at Selfhelp@napa.courts.ca.gov. All inquiries will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Expanded Use of Technology
The court has aggressively pursued the use of digital, telephonic, and remote video services to conduct court hearings. This includes in-custody arraignments and juvenile detention hearings by video. These efforts have been in coordination with justice system partners and have been driven by the goal to follow social distancing guidelines through reduced foot traffic in the courthouses while holding mandatory hearings.
The Napa County Superior Court will continue to work on efforts to conduct court business through remote technology and other related means.
For details, contact the Court Executive Office by email at Court.Administration@napa.courts.ca.gov.
